“The Lost City”, an adventure comedy that enlarges the tradition of the genre

“The Lost City”, Sandra Bullock’s new film, uses a well-known formula with great efficiency. Report by Santiago Garcia.

The Lost City It has a well-known but equally effective formula: two very different characters who are united by a great adventure, in a sexual tension that also has a lot of humor and several action scenes. Those attractive ingredients together are carried forward by a leading duo with great chemistry and perfect timing. Although the viewer who enters the room may not know the history of cinema, all that tradition is what helps The lost City know how to play the right strings.

Bullock has fantastic comedic chemistry with Channing Tatum. (Paramount Pictures)

Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) is a writer of successful romance stories on tour. She is accompanied by the cover model of her books, Alan (channing tatum), who gives the face and body to Dash, the protagonist of the Sage novels.

Adventures, humor and action are the keys to “The Lost City”. (Paramount Pictures)

The presentation does not go well and Loretta does not have much affection for Alan, who is the center of attention of all the fans. But when Loretta is kidnapped by Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), an eccentric billionaire, Alan decides to go rescue her regardless of the consequences. For that he will ask for help from an adventurer named Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt) that will guide you through the jungle where the writer is.

Daniel Radcliffe plays a rich and extravagant villain. (Paramount Pictures)

Anyone who knows the cinema of the eighties will see a more obvious similarity with after the lost emerald (Romancing the Stone1984), directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring michael douglas Y Kathleen Turner. In The lost City there are a couple of quotes and tributes but, beyond that, both films have the tradition of the romantic comedy of entanglements within the adventure cinema.

“In Search of the Lost Emerald”: Robert Zemeckis directed Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner in this landmark play from the 1980s. (Motion Pictures)

In all the decades there have been examples of this type of cinema, and the box office has always accompanied it. A classic imitated many times is, for example, the african queen (The African Queen1952) from John Hustonwith Humphrey Bogart Y Katharine Hepburn. And almost a remake of the african queen it is Jungle Cruise (2021) from Jaume Collet-Serrawith Dwayne Johnson Y Emily Blunt. Again, humor, romance and adventures in the jungle.

A classic of the genre: “The African Queen”, by John Huston, with Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn. (Independent Film Distributors)

For things to work you need a powerful chemistry between the protagonists, and The lost City has two exceptional comedians. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are flawless in their roles and handle the genre to perfection. Now, if we think that in addition to those two stars, the film has Daniel Radcliffe as its villain, Harry Potter himself, and if a long-haired Brad Pitt appears that resembles a parody of the gallant adventurers, then we have all the brilliance of a great Hollywood movie, something unusual these days.

Brad Pitt participated in “The Lost City” along with Bullock, Tatum and Radcliffe. (Paramount Pictures)

Sandra Bullock, also a producer of the film, announced that she would take some time after the premiere of The lost City. This role and his special involvement in Bullet Train (2022) will be the last we see of her in the coming years. An extra reason to enjoy the acting talent and the natural way of doing comedy of this true movie star.

