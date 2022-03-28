“The Lost City” dethrones Batman in premiere

action-adventure comedy “The Lost City”starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatumtopped U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday, dethroning “TheBatman” from the top spot it had for most of March.

“The Lost City” relied on the now relatively dated concept of star power to push Paramount Pictures’ release above expectations at the box office. Bullock has long been a major draw, but her broad appeal in recent years has been felt most on Netflix, where “Bird Box” became one of the most-watched releases on streaming in 2018. And Tatum, after a hiatus from starring, recently proved his popularity with the hit “Dog,” which he co-directed.

Bullock and Tatum’s chemistry helped create “The Lost City,” directed by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, an engaging romantic-comedy diversion. It also notably attracted a largely female audience.

Theaters are looking forward to “The Lost City” ushering in a new period of stability, and for the first time this year, the release schedule is poised to be constantly busy. The next few weeks will see the releases of “Morbius,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” “The Bad Guys,” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” All are released exclusively in theaters.

The film is a romantic comedy. (AP)

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore:

1. “The Lost City,” $31 million

2. “The Batman,” $20.5 million

3. “RRR”, 9.5 million

4. “Uncharted”, 5 million

5. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0”, 4.6 million

6. “X”, 2.2 million

7. “Dog”, 2.1 million

8. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $2 million

9. “Sing 2,” $1.3 million

10. “Infinite Storm,” $751,000