The Lost City – El Occidental will hit theaters

It will be next April 21 when The Lost City arrives in theaters, a film starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

The film is about how brilliant but reclusive writer Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent most of her career writing about exotic locales in her wildly popular adventure-romance novels that feature handsome model Alan (Channing Tatum) on the cover. , who has dedicated his life to personifying the character of the hero “Dash”.

While touring for her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) in the hope that she will show him the way to the hidden treasure of the city he describes in his latest book.

Alan tries to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just in the pages of a book, so he decides to come to his rescue.

Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, this unlikely couple will need to work together to survive the odds and find the ancient treasure before it is lost forever.

Directed by:

Adam Nee and Aaron Nee

Screenplay:

Oren Uziel and Dana Fox and Adam Nee & Aaron Nee

History:

Seth Gordon

Produced:

Liza Chasin, Sandra Bullock, Seth Gordon

Starring:

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nunez, Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang.

