The lost city exclusive premiere in theaters on April 21

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Brilliant but reclusive writer Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent most of her career writing about exotic locales in her wildly popular adventure-romance novels featuring handsome model Alan (Channing Tatum) on the cover, who has dedicated his life to personify the character of the hero “Dash”.

While touring with Alan for her new book, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) in hopes that she will show him the way to the hidden treasure of the city he describes in his latest book. Alan tries to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just in the pages of a book, so he decides to come to his rescue.

Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, this unlikely couple will need to work together to survive the odds and find the ancient treasure before it is lost forever.

DIRECTED BY

Adam Nee and Aaron Nee

LINES OF

Oren Uziel and Dana Fox and Adam Nee & Aaron Nee

HISTORY OF

Seth Gordon

PRODUCED BY

Liza Chasin, Sandra Bullock, Seth Gordon

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS

JJ Hook, Dana Fox, Julia Gunn, Margaret Chernin

STARRING

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nunez, Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang

CREDITS ARE NOT FINAL AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE #The lost City