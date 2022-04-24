The Lost City full movie in Latin Spanish online for free: streaming premiere | Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe | Cinema and series

Sandra Bullock He worried his fans when he announced his temporary retirement from acting. For now, his followers can enjoy his latest movie: “The lost City”. In this new bet on the big screen, the famous actress is accompanied by well-known Hollywood figures, such as Brad pitt, Channing Tatum Y Daniel Radcliffe.

The film hit theaters in the United States in February of this year, while it has just landed on the billboard in Latin America. Even so, many wonder when and where they can see the film from the comfort of their homes. Here we leave you all the information.

Sandra Bullock announces her retirement from the cinema after the premiere of "The Lost City".

Where can I see “The Lost City”?

At the moment, “The lost City” It is available in the billboard of various cinemas in the world. As for its premiere via online, the Collider portal mentions that it will most likely have its arrival on streaming through Paramount Plus and its reproduction would be free.

Although a specific release date has not been specified, the aforementioned medium slips the possibility that its arrival at the service will take place between 30 and 45 days after its theatrical release, for which it would be on the platform at the beginning of May. at least in the United States.

"The Lost City" arrived in theaters in Peru on March 25, 2022.

“The Lost City” – official synopsis

Brilliant but introverted author Loretta Sage (Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic locales in her popular adventure-romance novels starring handsome cover model Alan (Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the character of the hero, “Dash.”

While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) who hopes she can lead him to the treasure of the ancient lost city from his latest story.

Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of his books, Alan sets out to rescue her. Embarking on an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will have to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it is lost forever.