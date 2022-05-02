“The Lost City” in theaters

Among the films that have been released in theaters is a film expected by all: it is “Lost City”, the international production directed by brothers Aaron and Adam Nee that was filmed in the Dominican Republic and stars such stars as Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt, Oscar Núñez, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Héctor Aníbal.

Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) is a reclusive writer of romance and adventure novels about a hero named Dash. She is in the middle of a book tour with Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), the model for her novel covers, but their lives take an unexpected turn when Loretta is kidnapped by the eccentric billionaire known as Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) and are drawn into a fierce jungle adventure to find a lost city.

It is worth emphasizing again that not only does this film have local talent in front of the camera, as is the case of Dominican actor Héctor Aníbal, who plays one of the secondary characters, but also this movie was filmed entirely in the Dominican Republic with the production and studio services of Lantica Media. This is one of the largest film productions that have been filmed in the country, with a budget of 105 million dollars, of which 75.3 million dollars were invested locally and from the 700 people who made up its production team, 83% were Dominican.

this is the third movie written and directed by the Nee brothers, but the script is based on a story created by Seth Gordon and they adapted it in collaboration with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox. However, the script itself is basic and its plot is very simple, but It’s still entertaining, doesn’t take itself too seriously, and has enough plot twists and action-packed comedy situations to hold the viewer’s attention. Likewise, the script also includes several references and tributes to other adventure films, such as those of Indiana Jones, and has a strong influence from “Romancing the Stone” (1984), movie that mixes adventure and comedy and starred Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito. On the other hand, in some scenes the dialogue can be full of clever jokes based on puns in English, also include cinematographic references or reveal details of the characters, but in other moments it is dry and lacks humor.

Visually the movie It’s very good, the natural landscapes of the island are used and for the scenes that require more complex elements, very credible scenarios have been created. On the other hand, how is it a movie of adventure, there are many action sequences that are very funny and that focus more on humor. Even in moments of violence and blood, the main objective is to entertain the public.

In general, the performances are very good and the chemistry between Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum is very funny and it shows especially in the way they react to the strange situations in which they find themselves involved. Also, Daniel Radcliffe does a good job of playing an antagonist who can alternate organically between pleasantly eccentric and dangerous. The other actors in secondary roles also do a good job and it is very nice to see Héctor Aníbal acting and sharing scenes with these Hollywood stars.

“Lost City” it is not going to change the history of cinema nor is it going to win an Oscar, but it is a movie very funny that includes many details that can be appreciated by moviegoers as well as any regular viewer, so it is worth seeing in a movie theater. This film also serves as a good example that in the Dominican Republic it is possible to make high-budget, international-class films.