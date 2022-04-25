“The Lost City” premiered, the beginning of the end of Sandra Bullock’s career – Tvshow – 04/25/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

the premiere of The lost City puts all mortals to a movie of the farewell of the cinema of Sandra Bullockbehind the adon March 16, of his retirement from acting.

After The lost Citywhich has been in Uruguayan theaters since Friday, will come Bullet trainan action comedy with Brad Pittwho in 2019, also announced his plans to retire, but for now he kept his word. Bullet train in which Bullock only has a small participation, has a local premiere announced for August 22 in theaters.

It’s not like Bullock, who is 57, has closed the door entirely. Even the announcement was a bit ambiguous: “Right now, and I don’t know how long it will be, I need to be in the place that makes me the happiest. I take my job very seriously when I’m doing it. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and family.” He told Entertainment Tonight during the promotion, precisely, of The lost City.

Bullock has two children, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, whom he adopted in 2010 and 2015, respectively.

To say that she leaves the cinema, beyond the fact that she only talks about a break, is the same as an empty phrase: Bullock has left one of those careers that will not be easily forgotten and with films that are always around the corner.

It’s just that he’s been in a bunch of box office hits that have become classics. Between these and others, he contributed almost 5,000 million dollars to the industry and received an Oscar for A possible dream and another nomination for Gravity.

Seems like a lot for a girl who made her name with a couple of fun but average franchises like Speedster and Miss Congeniality, and it’s not like she’s worked on that many big movies. In this area, in addition to Gravity from Alfonso CuaronLittle thing.

In recent times, along with forgettable comedies (Armed and dangerous girls Y Ocean’s 8: The Scammers) had two hits on Netflix with Birdbox: Blindfolded and Unforgivabletwo of the most watched movies on the platform.

And all this has been achieved in his own way by an exotic star who has no presence on social networks, does not participate in events, does not lend himself to advertising and only offers promotional interviews when forced.

In The lost City plays the writer Loretta Sage who is a best seller thanks to pink novels in exotic landscapes and that have Alan (channing tatum), an attractive model, in their caps. On a promotional tour, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) to guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city from his latest novel. This forces Alan, who is far from being an intrepid knight, to go to his rescue and both start an adventure in the jungle. That’s where Pitt appears.

The idea takes (more than) a couple of ideas from Two Rascals After the Lost Emerald, the one with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, and clearly wants to rescue that eighties spirit.

“Comedy is really hard to come by, and having someone write a comedy for three? Impossible,” Bullock told The New York Times. “Then add action and adventure and scope and depth, and we had three different tones that we had to meld together, and if we didn’t, it wasn’t going to work. The studio kept saying, “What’s in it for us?”

The suspicion of the study was justified. As The lost City it has been seen as a test to know how the industry is doing. As the exhibition business contracts, will people still go to see an old-fashioned comedy adventure where the actors lack superpowers but do have star charisma? It might help that Dog, which Tatum co-directed and starred in, was a hit in theaters, but Hollywood will also look to movies like The Lost City and Bullet Train to determine if there’s a path for big-studio movies outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And Bullock works in both.

And that reveals that, despite the fact that he is saying goodbye, his convening power to rescue an industry remains unbeatable. And that gives to hope that one day he will return to work. For now, yes, we have his movies.