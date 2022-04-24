The Lost City: Sandra Bullock and what could be her ‘last’ film

Nor is it the first time Sandra Bullock He talks about an indefinite retirement from the cinema, but he doesn’t stop attracting attention either.

In an interview for CBS Sunday Morningsaid “I wanted to be home” and that Lost City may be his last movie for an indefinite time.

“Right now, working in front of the camera needs to take a break, until I don’t feel the way I feel now when I’m in front of one,” explained Bullock, a mother of two, louis and lailaand he’s putting his family first, something you can’t blame him for.

“I was always running to the next thing,” he said. bullock about his successful but dizzying film career. “I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing.”

The new movie of bullockwinner of the Oscar for Best Actress for The Blindside, is a romantic action comedy that is already in theaters, it is about a lonely writer, played by Bullock, who travels to an island to investigate and lives a great adventure. Its T based on a story by Seth Gordon and directed by the Nee brothers.

In another interview with Too Fabnext to Daniel Radcliffestar of the movies Harry Potter and who plays the villain of Lost City, bullock spoke with great emotion about his experience shooting the film.

We had two growers who made sure everyone was following safety regulations. After a year of living in our houses, we were very careful. There was a beautiful land… it was worth it.” Sandra Bullock

Sandra is going to be missed for her bravery and comedic charm, we all need to take a break from time to time, and while we hope Sandra Bullock come back one day, he is definitely someone who will be missed.