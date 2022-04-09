‘The Lost City’: Sandra Bullock shares the cunning way she convinced Brad Pitt to star in her new movie

Sandra Bullock revealed the cunning way she got Brad Pitt to appear in her new movie.

the star of Miss Congeniality will appear soon in the adventure film The Lost City, alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

Pitt also appears, but in a smaller role, and Bullock revealed that he secured his involvement by bypassing Hollywood agents and targeting someone much closer to the actor: his hairstylist.

Speaking on the Australian talk show The Project, Bullock stated, “Janine Thompson, who has done my hair for centuries in movies, is also her stylist. And he asked her to call me and ask me to do him a favor.”

Bullock told that because he agreed to act in the next thriller of action, Bullet Train, of Pitt. She asked Thompson if she could return the favor for her.

“I called her up and said, ‘Since I’ve agreed, can you go up to him and ask him to be in our movie?’ And she said yes!”

“There’s nothing sexy about it,” she added. “Stylists have all the power in Hollywood.”

Sandra Bullock stars in ‘The Lost City’ alongside Daniel Radcliffe (Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Bullock earlier revealed his technique for removing Tatum’s nudity in the new film.

According to Bullock, the actor from Magic Mike spends most of the movie “stupidly naked”.

Lost City opens in theaters on April 15.