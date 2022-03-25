‘The lost city’: Sandra Bullock was stoned with cheese and almonds for 1 ‘surreal’ scene

In Paramount Pictures’ The lost City, Sandra Bullock stars alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe in this romantic comedy adventure. While the premise of launching a romance novelist and her cover model into a dense jungle adventure is wild enough, Radcliffe recalled “the most surreal thing” he had ever seen; people throwing cheese and almonds at Sandra Bullock. He opened up about the strange experience on set.

Sandra Bullock at the premiere of ‘The Lost City’ | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Daniel Radcliffe said the script called for a ‘meat and cheese vortex’ around Sandra Bullock in the ‘Lost City’ scene.

Sandra Bullock (57 years old) has the unfortunate fate of being kidnapped by Radcliffe’s character in The lost City. And the Harry Potter The actor recalled their destructive first scene together in Good morning america.

“Then at the end of the first scene that we have the characters of Sandra and I together, these huge doors open at the end and a plane lands behind me,” Radcliffe said. “And the room we’re in is full of meat and cheese. And then in the script it’s described as a ‘meat and cheese vortex’ made up of the plane landing outside and everything goes haywire.”

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/YWZ0k4wOlzM?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Radcliffe and Sandra Bullock watched as the special effects people pushed past the massive fans who seemed excited.

“The special effects guys brought in two fans from outside,” Radcliffe said. “They looked at us very happily and said, ‘Normally we’re never allowed to wear this inside.’ And later [they] he just destroyed the set with it, but this led to a close-up of the most surreal thing I’ve ever seen.”

In ‘The Lost City’, Sandra Bullock was hit by ‘brie and almonds’ from people who were only ‘feet away’ from her.

Paramount intended Brad Pitt to appear in the film to surprise audiences. And Radcliffe never thought that he would see something as strange as what happened after the SFX guys brought their fans. He thought the ‘meat and cheese vortex’ would be the only weird story on set.

However, he did see “seven or eight people standing six feet away from Sandra Bullock throwing brie cheese and almonds at her.”

The situation felt incredibly “surreal” for the actor as he watched a major Hollywood star throw food in his face from behind the camera. While he played the villain in The lost City movie, even he found the situation strange.

Radcliffe laughed at the GMA interview, saying, “you know, she’s really good.”

The scene introduces the villainous Daniel Radcliffe in a hilarious way.

The eccentric scene where Radcliffe’s villain has a plane landing behind him perfectly establishes his villain. He tries to make an impression on The lost Cityeven when Sandra Bullock’s character has none of that.

“It’s incredibly fun to play the bad guy,” admitted Radcliffe. “He’s a villain, but all of his villainy is motivated by pretty pathetic stuff. He’s just desperate for her father’s approval, and even when he’s kidnapping Sandra, he’s still desperate for her to like him and think he’s cool even when he’s doing these terrible things.”

When the opportunity to star in the film presented itself, Radcliffe said it was a no-brainer.

“Getting to play a bad guy opposite Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum was a very easy ‘yes’.”

fans can see The lost City from Paramount Pictures in theaters March 25, 2022.

RELATED: Channing Tatum felt ‘traumatised’ after the cancellation of the X-Men movie ‘Gambit’, a ‘romantic comedy superhero movie’ similar to Deadpool