“The Lost City”, the new film by Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe highlighted the attributes of the Dominican Republic during the promotional tour of their new film Lost City, from Paramount Pictures, which was filmed entirely in the country, with the services of production and Lantica Media studios.

In one of his most recent interviews Bullock commented “It was a really beautiful community. My faith in humanity and its goodness was restored because there was so much openness, love and support,” said the actress. “And a care for us so that we could take care of them.”

https://cdn-resource.diariolibre.com/images/2022/03/16/wooden-house-in-el-pasto-c01a914a.jpeg Pinewood DR Studios (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

The Oscar-winning star (The Blind Side, 2010) also explained that it was not just the film’s technical team but also the employees of the hotels where they stayed, many of which had been closed due to the pandemic. The production used more than 36,550 hotel nights during his production to host more than 700 people from the crew, of which 83% were Dominicans. This translates to a direct expense of more than 171 million pesos in lodging.

For his part, Radcliffe, who plays the film’s villain, also shared “It’s amazing to be in that country,” adding that he enjoyed working with Dominican actor Héctor Aníbal who plays “Rafi,” his right-hand man in the film.

Lost City it is one of the largest film productions made in the country to date with a budget of more than 105 million dollars, of which 75.3 million dollars were spent locally.

Lantica Media reported that in addition to all the jobs generated, the production allowed two specialized trainings to be carried out through Caribbean Cinematographic Trainings, to train Dominican professionals who had the opportunity to work on the project immediately.

The Dominican Republic continues to attract more and more large audiovisual productions that strengthen the country’s film industry, generating specialized jobs and promoting the creation of a support ecosystem that affects various key sectors of the economy such as the hotel sector, commerce, transportation and MYPIMES.