The Lost City The New Movie By Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum — We Are Not Ñoños

The adventure comedy The Lost City will hit theaters this 2022 starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, it seems that it will be a success, because apart from a cast, the story promises a lot.

Paramount was in charge of revealing the first trailer for this new film, where we could see the incredible cast it presents and a bit of the type of humor it will have.

To begin with, the villain is Daniel Radcliffe, if Harry Potter himself, he will be the one who puts the protagonists in trouble with an evil plan. In addition, we will also have some scenes with Brad Pittwho agreed to be in the film despite being a simple comedy without too many pretensions.

The lost City

But what is it about?… Well, the story begins with Bullock being a very successful novelist of romance novels in exotic places and among her fans is a criminal billionaire named Fairfax (Radcliffe), who decides to kidnap her during the promotional tour of her book, because he is convinced that the writer will help him find a great treasure.

Her salvation will be Alan (Tatum) who turns out to be the model for the covers of his books, and who wants to prove that he is a hero in real life, so between the two of them they will start looking to be the protagonists of a soap opera. adventures where they must save their lives and clearly have no ability to survive.

Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, this unlikely couple will need to work together to survive the odds and find the ancient treasure before it is lost forever.

Behind the story are the screenwriters Oren Uziel, Dana Fox, Adam Nee and Aaron Nee, but the original story is authored by Seth Gordon. The latter, Liza Chasin and the same Sandra Bullock They are listed as producers, while JJ Hook, Dana Fox, Julia Gunn and Margaret Chernin appear as executive producers of the film.