The Lost City. The Sandra Bullock movie that banished The Batman

Mexico City /

The great success of the Matt Reeves film is undeniable batmanstarring Robert Pattinson. And it is that for almost a month it has led the important box office in the United States, which has happened in a similar way in that of Mexico.

However, this weekend, in which the 2022 Oscar Awards were held, lan action-adventure comedy Lost Citystarring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, topped US and Canadian theaters according to estimates.

bullock has long been one of the main draws in entertainment, but its huge success in recent years has been felt more in netflix where BirdBox became in 2018 one of the most viewed releases by streaming.

the chemistry of Bullock and Tatum helped create Lost Citydirected by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, an engaging romantic comedy fun. It also notably attracted a largely female audience.

Movie theaters expect Lost City start a new period of stability and for the first time this year, the release schedule is about to be constantly busy. The next few weeks will see the releases of Morbius, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, The Bad Guys Y The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

When does The Lost City premiere in theaters in Mexico?

Lost City It opens on April 21 exclusively in theaters for Mexico.

