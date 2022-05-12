The Lost City: Where to watch Sandra Bullock’s new movie in streaming?

MLess than two months after it began showing in theaters, the action-adventure film “The Lost City” can now be seen at home via streaming on Paramount Plus and through some distributors. It will then hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26.

The streaming version also includes more than 50 minutes of additional content, including deleted scenes.

In the film, Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a writer of romance novels who is kidnapped by a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) in an attempt to find an ancient city full of treasures.

Tatum co-stars as Alan Caprison, a romantic cover model who is tasked with saving Loretta.

Paramount Plus offers two subscription plans to access the film: Essential and Premium.

The Essential plan costs $5 per month and provides access to the service’s streaming library.

For $10 a month, the Paramount Plus Premium plan is ad-free.

The years biggest comedy is now on Digital! bring home #TheLostCity today: https://t.co/Gwv7mHNs4Bpic.twitter.com/X0G7zRJa01 ? The Lost City (@LostCityMovie) May 10, 2022

Both options have a free seven day trial for new members and “The Lost City” is included.

An important point is that Paramount Plus is available on most major media devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming sticks and streaming boxes.

Now, if you don’t have Paramount Plus, another alternative is to purchase “The Lost City” to watch at home without a subscription through a VOD distributor. The movie costs $20 to buy in 4K UHD. through Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and Apple TV.

Although “The Lost City” is only available for purchase at video-on-demand stores, a cheaper rental option will soon be available. You can rent “The Lost City” from May 24 on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and Apple TV.

It should be clarified that “The Lost City” will be released on Blu-ray on July 26 and can be reserved on Amazon for $23. There will also be a 4K Blu-ray edition for $28.