“The Lost City” with Sandra Bullock: adventures with humor | Comedy directed by brothers Aaron and Adam Nee

The lost City 7 points

Lost CityUnited States, 2022

Direction: Aaron Nee and Adam Nee.

Script: Oren Uziel, Dana Fox and Adam Nee.

Duration: 112 minutes.

Interpreters: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt.

Premiere: in rooms only.

oh! The comedy mainstream… fertile field in which the most exquisite fruits and weeds germinate with equal ease. A territory that those who stand on the hill of serious genres tend to look down on, those who believe that comedians are second-rate artists, but forget that the greatest legends of cinema, Keaton and Chaplin, still live down there. The lost Citydirected by brothers Aaron and Adam Neeis not only an example of a good comedy mainstream, but also serves to illustrate the end of the arc that the comedians perform so as not to be underestimated. There is currently no better example than Sandra Bullockits leading lady, to represent that arc, which goes from her great popularity as a comedian at the beginning of her career, through the search for prestige (ie: an Oscar) as a serious actress, to return to star in a light comedy, like this , before announcing his retirement from acting.

There is no doubt that the success of comedy rests on its protagonists much more than on the dramatic genres. That’s because the line between humor and ridicule is very thin and not everyone gracefully walks that tightrope. And on its protagonists it relies firmly The lost City. Not only about Bullock, who plays Loretta, the frustrated writer of a series of novels that combine adventures with eroticism for ladies. Also in her counterfigure, channing tatum, another who had to give the test of serious movies before being recognized as a good comedian. He plays a model who became famous portraying the hero on the covers of Loretta’s books. The characters seem opposite: she, recently widowed, with intellectual pretensions and full of conflicts about her job; he, uncultivated and superficial, appears to be nothing more than a pretty face (and figure).

Although it is a film of formulas, they all work well thanks to an ingenious script that, without being perfect, does not give pause to either the humor or the action, in the context of an adventure story set on an exotic Caribbean island (yes, Latin America is still an exotic territory for Hollywood). And Bullock and Tatum, plus valuable input from Daniel Radcliffe playing the villain whose ambitions alter the routine of the protagonists, they shine, making the plot progress pleasantly. Although it is never convenient to give too many details of the story, it is inevitable to mention the enormous kinship that can be found between The lost City and another romantic adventure comedy, now almost forgotten: after the lost emerald (1984), a Robert Zemeckis film with Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito. Those who have seen it will not be able to stop noticing the coincidences between both. From here it is recommended to avoid the temptation of comparisons, relax and enjoy.