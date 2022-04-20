The Lost City with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum is the Indiana Jones of the 21st century

Mexico.- The premiere of “The lost City” is now available in theaters with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatumwho star in an adventure story and romantic comedy reminiscent of “Indiana Jones” Y “After the lost emerald”two classics from the 80s.

The comedy-action-adventure film directed by the Nee brotherstells the story of the romantic novelist loretta sage (Sandra Bullock) and Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), the cover model for Loretta’s novel “The Lost City of D”.

This reclusive writer and her handsome model are going on tour to promote Loretta Sage’s latest book when suddenly she is kidnapped by the eccentric millionaire and international criminal. Fairfaxplayed by actor Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter”) because she believes that she knows the way to find a treasure located in the ancient lost city, just the place that appears in her book.

Alan sees the writer’s kidnapping as an opportunity to prove he can be more than just a pretty face and perfectly toned body, and he jumps to Loretta’s rescue to become a hero.

In addition to Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffein “The Lost City” also appears Brad Pitt as a CIA agent who with his blonde hair and athletic body, arrives at the remote place to help Alan rescue Loretta.

It is Sandra Bullock protagonist and producer

In some interviews to promote “The Lost City”, Sandra Bullock has told about her character as Loretta Sage, as well as her role as a producer with her company FortisFilms which he founded in 1985.

Thanks to this, the 57-year-old actress took control of the film and decided how she wanted to take the story and which actors to recruit.

She also remembered that the script had come to her years ago, but she hadn’t been interested until now, and even more so when they told her that since she was the producer, she could take the reins of the film as she pleased.

A couple of years later the script (for “The Lost City”) came to me again, but in a totally different way. They told me: it’s yours, produce it, choose the actors, do what you want, ”he explained.

And in this 2022 the film finally has its premiere in theaters, after Bullock fought to present the story that she really wanted and that has obtained good comments from those who have already seen it.

In social networks, people claim that “The lost City” it’s so funny, that Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum They have very good chemistry and even though Brad Pitt he doesn’t get much into the story, well worth every second of his intervention.

In addition, the landscapes of “The Lost City” that recreate the view of the spectators correspond to different areas of Dominican Republic. Most of the scenes were shot in Samana and its surroundings, a famous tourist town, as well as in Santo Domingocapital of the Dominican Republic.

Tribute to ‘Indiana Jones’

Although “The Lost City” is not originally a tribute to “Indiana Jones”story elements are reminiscent of the 1980s franchise created by the filmmaker george lucas and starring the actor Harrison Ford.

Another title that comes to mind is “After the lost emerald” a 1984 American adventure/romantic comedy film directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring michael douglas.

The comparison of “The Lost City” with these films is mainly because they are stories of adventure, comedy, romance and a classic Hollywood treasure hunt.









‘The Lost City’ and its critics

The main specialized film media and critics have already given their opinions on “The Lost City”, which have been favorable.

“A worthy adventure comedy with a parodic tone. Do not judge it by its poster, its trailer and its appearance; this is a decent film (…) it is impossible to blame it because, deep down, it is sincere,” he said Javier Ocana from The country.

“It ends by invoking (…) the confidence that the spectator of the new 20 years can continue going to the cinema just to enjoy seeing charismatic people from Hollywood being charismatic people from Hollywood”, Alberto Corona de cinemania.

“It won’t be nominated for an Oscar, but it repeats what Steven Spielberg and George Lucas did for ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ drawing inspiration from an old genre and polishing its clichés for a new generation,” said Peter Debruge of Variety.

“The obvious chemistry between Tatum and Bullock saves the day (…) It may not be as stately or impressive as their biggest influences, but it’s the kind of spellbinding stuff that great romance novels are made of,” opined Robert Daniels of IndieWire.