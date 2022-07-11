‘The Lost City’, with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum

Sandra Bullock Y channing tatum They have gone to work to get us a handful of laughter and the occasional smile. With ‘The Lost City’, two of the most resplendent stars of contemporary pop cinema do not hesitate to turn on their “full-talkative” mode to honor the cheapest and most enjoyable “low culture” and, incidentally, laugh a little at themselves.

In “The Lost City” Sandra Bullock She is a romance writer who once had a dazzling success, but who today is in full debacle: lack of inspiration and courage for nothing. The jungle adventures of the brave doctor Lovemore and her new companion Dash They have long since ceased to interest anyone, beyond the pecs of their cover model, Alan (channing tatum), a good guy who, however, lacks a couple of twists to become the brave and shrewd heartthrob he plays on the covers.

Alan will have to get his act together, though, when an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) kidnap Loretta to guide him to the treasure on which his latest novel revolved and which lies buried somewhere on a lost island in the Atlantic. Looking to prove that he can be a real hero, something more than just a pretty bodyAlan will go in search of the author… Together they will escape from a herd of thugs infinitely better prepared, but without the joke and the charm that exude our two protagonists.





In Fotogramas, we have been able to have some time alone with the actors, so we have taken the opportunity to give a taste of the good chemistry that they enjoy in the film. We have proposed a game of “truth or dare”, an activity that, we believed, had just the right amount of sarcasm and good-naturedness that both aroused. You have the result uploaded in video format (above), so we can only give you four juicy details that can be lost without some context.

For starters, Channing Tatum imitates Matthew McConaugheywith his “Alright, alright, alright” (‘Movida del 76’, from Richard Linklater). Bullock knows that accent well: after all, she and McConaughey had been dating since the filming of ‘A Time to Kill’, that thriller from Joel Schumacher that brought them together Samuel L Jackson. It is estimated that the Texan and Bullock dated for two years, after which (and to this day) they became very good friends. In fact, we will see that she makes fun of how McConaughey called her “American”when in reality Bullock comes from a half-German family (his mother was a german opera singer and she grew up in Nuremberg).

Added to this episode is a fatal joke translated from Sandra, saying that we will not make a mistake if we go to see ‘Dog’, a film that opens on April 22. ‘Dog’, a friendship story between a big man and his dog Lulu, is the channing tatum debut as co-director (along with Caroline Reid). You do not need more than this couple of data, and Bullock’s recommendation, to go see one of the feel good movie definitive canines.

In the meantime, give our game a try and enjoy just the right amount of pecs and brilli brilli necessary for, indeed, spring the blood alters.

