The Lost City with Sandra Bullock takes the top spot at the box office from The Batman this weekend | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Since its premiere on March 3, ‘The Batman’ had remained at the top of the box office thanks to its cinematography, story and great non-CGI action scenes; but this weekend a Sandra Bullock movie ended her reign.
This is the comedy film ‘The Lost City’ from Paramount Pictures that in addition to the aforementioned Bullock, in its cast has stars like Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and a great surprise cameo.
The film, which has been described by critics as a mix between ‘The Mummy’ and the ‘Indiana Jones’ films, presents a romantic and humorous adventure with a touch of action, but which puts its greatest appeal in the name of its stars.
Sandra Bullock’s ‘The Lost City’ beats ‘The Batman’
On its opening weekend, this jungle-adventure comedy flick grossed $31 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters to top ‘The Batman,’ ‘RRR,’ and ‘Uncharted.’ , according to data from Comscore.
Even without reaching half of its production cost of 68 million dollars (not counting marketing expenses) with its good opening, Bullock’s comedy film could exceed this figure and become profitable for the production company Paramount in times where the Most hits are superhero movies or big franchises.
For its part, the epic of the DC Comics hero played by Robert Pattinson raised 20 million dollars over the weekend, after staying three weeks as the one with the most tickets sold.
With cumulative earnings of $332 million in North America alone, ‘The Batman’ has also surpassed ‘The Dark Knight”s 67% box office gross and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ 62% million gross.
What is Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ about?
The film’s story is about Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), a romance novel writer who has lost her inspiration, and Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), the model who appears on the covers of her books.
In one of the promotions of one of his works, the eccentric millionaire Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) kidnaps Sage so that he takes her to a treasure on an island. Wanting to emulate the characters in the books, Alan tries to rescue her from her, but things aren’t as easy as in written fiction.
The film ‘The Lost City’ by Paramount Pictures is directed by brothers Aaron and Adam Nee with the script written by Oren Uziel and Dana Fox. It is currently in theaters and will be released in Mexico and other regions on April 15, 2022 .