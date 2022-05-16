“The Lost City”

<img src="https://app.guanajuato.gob.mx/revive/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=6&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a9f605ab" border="0" alt=""/>

Por: Juan Pablo Martínez Zúñiga

(Note: This film is shown on commercial billboards and is included in this space due to its analytical and observant nature of the cinematographic phenomenon, but it is the responsibility of the viewer if they decide to attend a movie theater due to the prevailing health contingency).

After the death of her husband, an archaeologist named Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) becomes a novelist along the lines of Corin Tellado where she writes pink romances starring a fearless woman named Lovemore and her lover, the fearless Dash, who turns out to be a success among the female audience. A creative block has her in check to finish her latest book, so she maintains an absolute seclusion that keeps her from the public eye until she is cajoled by her agent Beth (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) into making some personal appearances at events. for fans in the company of Alan (Channing Tatum), the muscular and good-looking model on which the cover artists are based to make the covers of the soap operas. Reluctantly, Loretta agrees and ends up confirming that her prose is the least of it, because what the ladies want is to undress Alan or even get a piece of her long, blonde hair (actually a wig). Fed up, she decides to leave the event only to be kidnapped by a media plutocrat (Daniel Radcliffe) who is convinced he has located a fabled treasure on a tropical island that corresponds to the geographic location and tribes described by Loretta in her latest book. Knowing that she was an anthropologist, he tries to force her to decipher a piece of parchment that she found in that place, until Alan and a courageous physical trainer (Brad Pitt) come to rescue her at the request of Beth, who will also join the adventure.

And so we have once again the formula that in the eighties would have had such good results on an uneven couple who has sexual tension and gets involved in a series of jungle adventures just like “Two Rogues After The Lost Emerald” (Zemeckis, EU , 1984) almost 40 years ago. Channing Tatum is almost adorable as the clumsy attempt at a savior while Sandra Bullock does the same thing as always, which is to put on a rueful face every time the camera captures her showing how uncomfortable it is for her to be a damsel in distress in the midst of dangers. and away from the comforts of his bourgeois house while useless and hackneyed dialogues sprout from his mouth, which indicates that the work of screenwriters Adam and Aaron Nee (who also direct) is the result of inertia, the product of the most archetypal components of the Zemeckis tape, in addition to not learning or knowing how to update it, leaving the actors to their fate with churrigueresque characters (that is, overloaded) who are bread with the same in a ditto plot. The only thing that can be salvaged is Radcliffe’s commendable efforts as the villain of the story, who, although we have seen him before in many places (especially in the Hannah-Barbera cartoons of the 70’s), the former Harry Potter gives nuances to his role by showing himself as the best actor in this big-budget prank. “The Lost City” wants to emulate the strongholds of the adventure comedy of the 80’s, but the best thing is that it remains as the title indicates.

