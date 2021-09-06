The Lost Daughter and the traumas of a repulsive motherhood

The Lost Daughter: the secrets of being a mother

I also deserve one Olivia Colman that, despite having already won an Oscar in the course of her career and returning from her last performance as Queen of England in the series The Crown, constantly changes figure and mood so as to offer a complete prism of the character of his Leda, always austere as in the book, but tinged with an extra sweetness and irony. A superfine actress who in the youthful equivalent sees another British talent to impersonate her: the novice mother Leda played by Jesse Buckley, increasingly looking to a successful future. Impressive star on the international scene to whom the work reserves the most demanding task, that of reproposing the childhood of the protagonist’s daughters in continuous flashbacks and showing how the latter saw her life suddenly change. The moment of greatest despair of the woman that the narration frames with a close lens, stuck to faces and bodies. The time that over the years shapes the memory making it less clear yet always attached at the epidermal level.

The Lost Daughter it’s a small film, with a well-defined taste and that blends very well with the acting path that Maggie Gyllenhaal has ridden so far. A work that does not want to refer to every type of motherhood, but to a single and specific one. A story that does not seek the truth about being women and parents, but offers an individual, intimate and purely hard response.