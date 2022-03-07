“The Lost Daughter” Sweeps the Spirit Awards for Independent Film

he Lost Daughter”, the film about the lights and shadows of motherhood starring Olivia Colman, swept the 37th edition of the Spirit Awards for independent cinema.

The film, which Netflix acquired after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, won the awards for best film, best screenplay and best direction for Maggie Gyllenhaal, who took the stage three times, the last to collect the prize by the Spanish Javier Bardem.

Although, curiously, Colman – who is an Oscar candidate for starring in this film – did not win the award for best actress because she did not even manage to be among the nominees.

Instead, the award went to Taylour Paige, star of “Zola”, one of the recent surprises of the American “indie” whose plot is inspired by a viral Twitter thread.

Simon Rex, for his part, triumphed in the male category with “Red Rocket”.

Known as “the Oscars of indie,” the Spirit Awards only recognize films whose budget is below $22.5 million, quite low by Hollywood studio standards but sizeable for film industries in other countries.

“It’s the first time I’m at these awards and I’ve done a lot of independent film, so I understand that to get here you have to make a really good movie,” joked Kristen Stewart, who attended the gala as “honorary president.” ” in full promotion of his candidacy for the Oscars.

Sometimes the Spirits are a great thermometer for the Oscars. For example, “Nomadland” and “Moonlight” won at this gala days before triumphing as best film at the Oscars.

But this year they have embraced their independent spirit more and none of the films that were nominated (“A Chiara”, “C”mon C”mon”, “The Lost Daughter”, “The Novice” and “Zola”) will repeat in the Hollywood Academy Awards.

“CODA” AND “DRIVE MY CAR”, STRONGER FOR THE OSCARS

The winners left, however, some predictions.

Actor Troy Kotsur won the award for best supporting performance for “CODA”, a film in which most of the actors are deaf and dumb and which last week won the star award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards , in English).

The tape has been rising like foam in the Oscars for days and Kotsur has practically secured his position as favorite.

“Producers are often scared and wonder if there will be a market for a film that has the audacity to cast deaf actors (…) Sometimes I feel like a bug on the ground. Now I’m a big bug,” the actor told the press after collecting the award.

In the international section, the Japanese “Drive My Car” prevailed as the best foreign film, a category in which the Spanish “Madres Paralelas” and the Mexican “Noche de Fuego” were also nominated.

But “Drive My Car”, which adapts a story by writer Haruki Murakami, has its sights even higher: As happened with “Parasite”, the film also aspires to the statuette for best film at the Oscars, and all previous harvest in Hollywood translates into more voter support.

Another Oscar contender triumphed in a documentary, the musical “Summer of Love”, which, to the rhythm of Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone, reviews the African-American festival that was held in New York during the summer of 1969 a few kilometers from the historic Woodstock.

JAVIER BARDEM: “I WANT TO EXPRESS MY SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE AND FOR A PEACEFUL SOLUTION”

Javier Bardem was the celebrities who were seen at the ceremony, held on the beach in Santa Monica and with a much more relaxed atmosphere than the rest of the paraphernalia that surrounds the Hollywood awards season.

The Spaniard put the finishing touch to the gala by presenting the award for best film.

But before, the actor took advantage of the stage to refer to the war that is being waged on European soil after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“I want to express my support for Ukraine and for a diplomatic and peaceful solution to this situation,” he declared to applause.

Stewart also dedicated words of support to the Ukrainian people and several of the attendees wore the blue and yellow colors of their flag.

Sources: EFE

