The Lost Daughter: the Netflix drama that swept the Film Independent Spirit

Maggie Gyllenhaalthe talented actress who broke our hearts 15 years ago as Rachel in Dark Knighthas won three Spirit Awards for her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter (The dark daughter), where he once again moved behind the camera with this strong drama starring Olivia Coleman and Jessie Buckley.

The film, produced by Netflix and based on the novel by Elena Ferrantewon the biggest prizes in the 37th edition of the Film Independent Spirit Awards, which serve as “the Oscars” of independent film. on delivery, The Lost Daughter won the awards for Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay, those left in the hands of Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Although they don’t always overlap closely with the Academy Awards, since only the best of indie cinema is recognized at this ceremony, several recent winners of the Best Picture award at the Spirit Awards ended up winning the Oscar for Best Picture, such as as it happened with Nomadland (2020), moonlit (2016), spot light (2015) and 12 Years a Slave (2013).

However, this is probably not the case with The Lost Daughter, since the film was not nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture or Best Director. Her chances could increase in the three categories where she is nominated, although it is a complicated path.

Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter (2021)

In Adapted Screenplay, Maggie Gyllenhaal is facing sian heder with CODAalready Jane Campion with The Power of The Dogwho seems to be the favorite to sweep the Oscars with Best Film, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. As for the actresses, jessie buckley was nominated for both awards, but despite losing the Spirit to Ruth Negga (passing), who does not compete for the Oscar, Buckley has a chance, although he will have to beat Ariana DeBosewho is the clear favorite to win for her role as Anita in West Side Story.

As to Olivia Colemanthe protagonist of the film competes in the Oscar for Best Actress in what is the only competition without a clear favorite. Kristen Stewart (spencer) and Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) were ignored throughout the year at other ceremonies, generating a passion/anger in recent months that catapulted them to the Oscar. The other three nominees are Nicole Kidman by Being the Ricardos and Jessica Chastain by The Eyes of Tammy Faye, who are one step ahead in the race as they won the Golden Globe and the SAG respectively. However, Colman can surprise at the last minute like he did with The Favorite in 2018.

Olivia Coleman and Dakota Johnson in The Lost Daughter (2021)

going back to the Film Independent Spirit Awardsthen we will leave a list with all the nominees and winners of the night.

BEST FILM

– To Chiara (Jonas Carpignano, Paolo Carpignano, Jon Coplon, Ryan Zacarias)

– C’mon C’mon (Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, Lila Yacoub)

– The Lost Daughter (Charles Dorfman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler) – WINNER

– The Novice (Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker)

– Zola (Kara Baker, Dave Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, David Hinojosa, Vince Jolivette, Christine Vachon, Gia Walsh)

BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM

– 7 Days (Roshan Sethi, Liz Cardenas, Mel Eslyn) – WINNER

– Holler (Nicole Riegel, Adam Cobb, Rachel Gould, Katie Mcneill, Jamie Patricof, Christy Spitzer Thornton)

– Queen of Glory (Nana Mensah, Baff Akoto, Anya Migdal, Kelley Robins Hicks, Jamund Washington)

– Test Pattern (Shatara Michelle Ford, Pin-Chun Liu, Yu-Hao Su)

– Wild Indian (Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Thomas Mahoney, Eric Tavitian)

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Awarded to the best feature film made under $500,000

– Cryptozoo (Dash Shaw, Tyler Davidson, Kyle Martin, Jane Samborski, Bill Way)

– Jockey (Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Nancy Schafer)

– Shiva Baby (Emma Seligman, Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro) – WINNER

– Sweet Thing (Alexandre Rockwell, Louis Anania, Haley Anderson, Kenan Baysal)

– This Is Not a War Story (Talia Lugacy, Noah Lang, Julian West)

BEST DIRECTOR

– Janicza Bravo, Zola

– Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter – WINNER

-Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

– Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

-Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

BEST SCREENPLAY

-Nikole Beckwith, Together Together

– Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

– Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter – WINNER

– Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

– Todd Stephens, Swan Song

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

– Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian

– Matt Fifer (story by Sheldon D. Brown), Cicada

– Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern

-Fran Kranz, Mass

– Michael Sarnoski (story by Vanessa Block and Michael Sarnoski), Pig – WINNER

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

– Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou

– Lol Crawley, The Humans

– Tim Curtin, A Chiara

– Edu Grau, Passing – WINNER

– Ari Wegner, Zola

BEST EDITION

– Affonso Goncalves, A Chiara

-Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn

– Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice

– Joi McMillon, Zola – WINNER

– Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

– Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

– Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

– Patti Harrison, Together Together

– Taylor Paige, Zola – WINNER

– Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

BEST LEADING ACTOR

– Clifton Collins, Jr., Jockey

-Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

– Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

– Udo Kier, Swan Song

– Simon Rex, Red Rocket – WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

– Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

– Amy Forsyth, The Novice

– Ruth Negga, Passing – WINNER

– Revika Reustle, Pleassure

– Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

-Colman Domingo, Zola

– Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

– Troy Kotsur, CODA – WINNER

– Will Patton, Sweet Thing

– Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Awarded to the director, casting director and cast of a film

Mass (Fran Kranz, Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

– Ascension (Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell)

– Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen)

– In the Same Breath (Nanfu Wang, Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn, Jialing Zhang)

– Procession (Robert Greene, Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliott, Douglas Tirola)

– Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel) – WINNER

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

– Juho Kuosmanen, Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)

– Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car (Japan) – WINNER

– Pedro Almodóvar, Parallel Mothers (Spain)

– PS Vinothraj, Pebbles (India)

– Céline Sciamma, Petite Maman (France)

– Tatiana Huezo, Night of Fire (Mexico)

PRODUCERS AWARD – Rewards emerging producers who, despite having very limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.

– Brad Becker-Parton

– Pin Chun Liu

– Lizzie Shapiro – WINNER

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – In its 28th edition, it recognizes a talented filmmaker with a singular vision who has yet to receive proper recognition.

– Alex Camilleri, Luzzu – WINNER

-Michael Sarnoski, Pig

– Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society

BEYOND FICTION AWARD – In its 27th edition, it is awarded to an emerging director of non-fiction feature films who have not yet received significant recognition.

– Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current

– Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi – WINNER

– Debbie Lum, Try Harder!

