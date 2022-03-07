‘The Lost Daughter’ triumphs at the Spirit Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” “Drive My Car” and “Summer of Soul” were among the big winners at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday.

The ceremony, hosted by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, was held in a beachside tent in Santa Monica and broadcast on AMC and IFC. It’s the cool, casual counterpart to some of the more traditional movie award shows.

“If you don’t win, you can walk right into the ocean,” Offerman said.

Gyllenhaal won best picture, directing and screenplay for his adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel “The Lost Daughter.”

Through tears, Gyllenhaal said that more than anything he believes in love. She was effusive in her praise for her team.

“You were the first people to tell me that I was a director,” she said. “Thanks to Netflix, I can’t even believe this, for your support. … Nobody makes their first movie and comes out loving their financiers.”

“I love independent film,” Gyllenhaal added. “I grew up making independent films.”

Japan’s “Drive My Car”, which is also nominated for an Oscar for best film, took home the award for best international feature film.

Taylour Paige won best actress for “Zola,” a film based on a string of tweets about a wild ride to Florida and directed by Panamanian-American filmmaker Janicza Bravo.

“Wow, I’m in shock. I wrote something because I’m not eloquent and I’m drunk,” Paige said.

He thanked his grandmother, who died the day he learned of his nomination, and Zola for “knowing his story was worth telling.”

Simon Rex won best actor for his role as a former porn actor in Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket.” Rex said his career was in the dumps before Baker called him in for the low-budget movie.

“I’m recovering from the whole experience,” Rex said. “This is basically a glorified student film… I am grateful and honored.”

Mullally and Offerman kicked off the show in high spirits, both wearing three-piece suits and vests with no shirts underneath. Sarah Silverman appeared in a prerecorded segment offering her services as a backup host because Mullally and Offerman joined Twitter “before 2015.”

The hosts, who are married, said they expected to be the biggest Hollywood couple in the room and were dismayed Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard were there to upstage them.

“A-list stars and independent stars? Pick a lane, you greedy bastards,” Offerman said.

They referred to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Offerman said he hopes “Putin will stop (expletive) and go home” and implored the audience to send him off with a “Spirit Awards salute.” Many raised their hands with the middle finger.

The honorary president of the program, Kristen Stewart, also spoke about the war.

“We are forced to support the people of Ukraine,” said the actress. “We stand with the hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing this war.”

Traditionally, the Spirits are given out on the Saturday afternoon on the eve of the Oscars, but this year they were brought forward a few weeks.

“Summer of Soul” won the award for best documentary. The film revives the largely forgotten Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969.

“I’m not going to cry right now, I’m not, I’m not going to cry,” said his director, Questlove.

Troy Kotsur got another boost ahead of the Oscars by winning best supporting actor for “CODA.” He also won the Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG) in recent days.

“I can feel the spirit of the arts and we can celebrate together,” Kotsur said.

Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game” also followed up his SAG win with a Spirit Award.

Marlee Matlin, who presented the award for best first screenplay to Michael Sarnoski for “Pig,” implored the writers to think about deaf actors when writing.

Andrew Garfield was on hand to present the Robert Altman Award to his friend Fran Kranz, with whom he performed in a Mike Nichols play. Kranz’s feature debut, “Mass,” is about a mediation after a school shooting between the parents of a victim and the parents of the perpetrator.

The award for best supporting actress went to Ruth Negga for her role in Rebecca Hall’s “Passing”. A technical glitch silenced the first part of her virtual speech. The black and white Netflix film also won the award for best photography, by Edu Grau.

The Spirits can sometimes serve as a preview of what will happen on Oscar night. Last year, Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” snagged best picture and directing awards before also taking top honors at the Academy Awards. “Moonlight,” “Spotlight,” “Birdman,” and “12 Years a Slave” also won at the Spirits before triumphing at the Oscars. .

Because of their production budgets, many of this year’s top contenders were ineligible, including “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “The Power of the Dog” ( “The power of the dog”). To be considered for Spirit, films must have cost less than $22.5 million.