“The lost decade”: how the struggle to curb inflation in the US triggered the biggest debt crisis suffered by Latin America in the last century in the 1980s

  • Angel Bermudez (@angelbermudez)
  • BBC News World

Jose Lopez Portillo.

Mexico had to seek a moratorium on the payment of its debt during the final months of the government of José López Portillo.

Things looked bad for Mexico from the first days of that August 1982.

On the 4th, the British newspaper Guardian He already warned that the country could be forced to modify the payment schedule of its foreign debt, which at that time was the largest in the world.

Public debt stood at around US$58 billion and private debt totaled at least between US$18 billion and US$20 billion..

Only to meet the obligations derived from short and medium-term debt in the remainder of the year, Mexico needed some US$15.6 billion.

