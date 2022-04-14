The Lost Game by Daniel Mullins

Daniel Mullins’ first idea was not to debut Pony Island; his plans were others.

Catch Monsters was to be an “open world 2D adventure RPG” that was explicitly presented as a “grown-up” version of Pokémon: “exploration, card combat, and catching monsters” were its main features, which Mullins chose to highlight in the initial lines of the Kickstarter campaign with which he sought to finance this video game, his first serious project after some time working in large teams.

But that Kickstarter campaign didn’t end with the result Mullins hoped for. He asked little and collected much less; funding was insufficient and the project came to nothing. Perhaps the 4,300 euros that were requested sounded little for such an ambitious game; It barely exceeded 3,000 raised.

Mullins’ idea was one that surely has flown over the imagination of many people: a mixture of Pokémon and Heartstone, according to himself, in which the movements of each of the creatures that make up your team are distributed in decks of which You pick up cards that come to you randomly, like those of the deck builders so popular among the general public today, and for decades among more niche circles. Exploring the game world and advancing in the quest Y side quests, not only new creatures were obtained but also movements that you could add to their repertoires, gradually expanding their capabilities and also specializing them; according to Mullins, the idea was that it was mechanically a little more complex than Pokémon, to appeal to an older audience: people who, like himself, played Game Boy games as children and were looking for something similar but with a combat more complex and stimulating for those who had tasted the honeys of Magic or Heartstone, with a strategic depth closer to that of those.

During the adventure, in addition, three factions would be presented: the Elemental Guild, the Wild Fraternity and the Monks of the Inner Eye. Joining these factions was going to be an important part of the campaign, perhaps influenced by another of the references mentioned in the campaign: The Elder Scrolls.

The collage is as seductive as it is impossible to imagine carried out; It is a type of project that sounds unrealistic but in which, without a doubt, you can see a type of passion for the video game that in 2014 was very common in crowdfunding. “I’m so passionate about making video games that getting paid to make someone else’s game isn’t worth it,” reads the Catch Monsters Kickstarter, a game “I’ve been dreaming of making for years. Some of the ideas I’m implementing now have been in my head ever since I picked up a Game Boy Color and played the original Pokémon as a kid,” he says. There is something of Mullins’ relationship with video game development already in this Catch Monsters, a personal project that he bets on after the game he was working on with a team of about 30 people was cancelled. What would? What difference does it make? “I hope Catch Monsters is a step towards my dream of being a self-sufficient, independent developer,” Mullins said in one of the (few) interviews he gave to promote his Kickstarter.

The monster mutates, but does not disappear

But what happened in the end with Catch Monsters? Funding aside, it was a game that could only go wrong, of course. “It’s an ambitious game for a single developer to take on alone,” Mullins acknowledges at the end of his Kickstarter. “2D Open World Adventure RPG” – With a description like that, it’s impossible to imagine the ship coming to fruition. Perhaps he was bluffing, but Mullins says that “I have already completed a good part of the project”, and what remained to be developed “has been meticulously planned”. This meticulous planning led him to estimate that the game would be finished in four to six months; “The worst thing that can happen,” he says, is to take a little longer. “Regardless of the setbacks, I promise to release a product that is complete and one that I am proud of.”

Remnants of Catch Monsters remain, memories of what was to be. There is a kind of Pokédex, the Monster Browser, which anticipates some of the creatures that should appear in the final game; there is also a demo, housed in a Google Drive folder that is miraculously still available.

The demo, quite sparse, wants to be a sample of the combat system that Mullins had devised, with teams of three fighting in turns using the famous Heartstone-inspired charge system that was discussed in the campaign and in some interviews. It is, unfortunately, nothing to write home about; today we know that Mullins is capable of designing a more than competent card game, but in the distant year 2014 it is not impossible to imagine why the project failed to captivate the general public, or at least the number of people it needed to complete with successful Kickstarter campaign. The graphics are unmemorable, the interface fails to effectively communicate the subtleties of the combat system, the demo itself does little to suggest the world in which these encounters between fantasy creatures take place; playing it in 2022, it is just one of the countless attempts to put together a complete game that surely swarm the internet, waiting for the Dropbox or Google Drives that host them to close or expire.

But it’s hard not to play the second act of Inscryption and think of Mullins making amends, paying homage to Pokémon that in their own way wanted to be Catch Monsters; or not seeing in The Hex something of that failed experience, some teaching of that time that Mullins wanted to try, with great innocence, to be an independent developer and found himself with a much harsher reality than he probably expected, and in which the effort separated from many other factors does not always have a fair reward, or any reward, for that matter. Catch Monsters could be an innocent lost game with a shady story behind it, like Pony Island itself or like Beneath the Surface, carla51’s lost game also referenced in The Hex: an innocent and simple game that is what it is , and no more, just as Catch Monsters wanted to be simply a Pokémon for adults, and no more. What turns life can take, and also someone’s professional and artistic career!

This article is part of Monographic Daniel Mullins.