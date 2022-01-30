The Lost Legacy director approves the casting of Tom Holland

After years and years of waiting, fans will finally be able to see a cinematic adaptation of Uncharted on the big screen, award-winning videogame saga created by Naughty Dog. Kurt Margenau, game director of the spin-off The Lost Legacy, also approves the casting of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake.

Recently interviewed to promote the release on PS5 of the Legacy of Thieves collection, Kurt explained that he has not yet seen the film in preview, but that he appreciates Sony’s choice of the young British actor known for the role of Spider. -Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These are his words:

“My opinion is based only on the trailers they showed and I’m eager to see Tom play as a young Nathan Drake. I think he’s a great actor, perhaps one of the best of his generation. And from what I see they are drawing a lot of inspiration from the titles released so far, so it will be great to see Uncharted for the first time on the big screen “.

The Uncharted movie will arrive in Italian cinemas on February 17th (here the final trailer). Nathan Drake will be accompanied by his friend and mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan (played by Mark Walhberg), while in the cast we will also find Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

This is the official synopsis: Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). . In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for “the greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

While drawing strong inspiration from the videogame saga, as demonstrated in one of the many clips released on the net, Uncharted will not slavishly follow the plot of videogames, but will tell a completely original story.

