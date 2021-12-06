The Lost Symbol 2: release, plot and cast

The Lost Symbol 2 will be made?

The Lost Symbol 2: continues the series based on the novels of Dan Brown?

The broadcasting of The Lost Symbol, live-action series centered around Professor Robert Langdon played by Ashley Zukerman. There will be a second season of The Lost Symbol?

Currently Peacock, Comcast’s on-demand streaming service that the series developer and distributor in the United States, has not formally renewed The Lost Symbol. According to rumors, the confirmation would already have been behind the scenes, with an announcement that should be imminent.

As this is an ambitious project that bears the name of Dan Brown, world famous author, and starring an iconic character like Robert Langdon, it is no wonder that Peacock, a platform still emerging in the United States, would like to reconfirm The Lost Symbol and take advantage of Dan Brown’s brand to consolidate with the American public with its original series. Between the end of the year and the beginning of 2022, we expect an official decision from the streamer.

When The Lost Symbol comes out 2

Filming for the first season kicked off last June in Toronto, and wrapped in mid-October. If confirmed, the production of the new episodes could start at the gates of next summer, so as to make the debut of the second season possible. in the course of autumn 2022 on Peacock in the United States, and later on Sky Series in Italy.

What The Lost Symbol is about 2

Based on the best-selling thriller of the same name by Dan Brown, the series follows the adventures of the young man Robert Langdon (Zukerman), the iconic Harvard University professor of religious symbolism previously played by Tom Hanks in film. In this television series, Langdon grapples with the first challenge of his brilliant academic career. To find the elusive Lost Symbol e foiling a chilling global conspiracy, Professor Langdon has to draw on his nerve and all his talent.

Besides “The Lost Symbol“, The character of Robert Langdon is the protagonist of four other novels written by Brown:”Angels and Demons“,”Da Vinci’s code“,”Hell” And “Origin“. The first three have landed in theaters under the direction of Ron Howard, while the most recent best-seller has not yet been adapted.

Dan Brown’s mythology and Robert Langdon’s universe will continue to offer ideas for the television series. For a possible second season, in short, the material from which to draw is not lacking.

Cast of The Lost Symbol 2, actors and characters

If confirmed, the cast of the second season will be able to count on the return of Ashley Zukerman (Robert Langdon), Beau Knapp (Mal’akh), Eddie Izzard (Peter), Keenan Jolliff (Zachary Solomon), Raoul Bhaneja (Nicholas Bastin), Rick Gonzalez (Nuñez), Sammi Rotibi (agent Adamu), Sumalee Montano (Sato) and Valorie Curry (Katherine).

The Lost Symbol 2 trailer, does it already exist?

Having not yet received the clearance from Peacock, the American client, the production of the second season has not started yet. Therefore the trailer for the new episodes of The Lost Symbol is not yet available on YouTube. We are confident that it will be around two months before the debut of next season in the United States. In the meantime, here’s the first one:

The Lost Symbol 2 in streaming, where to see the TV series

In streaming, the second season will once again be exclusive to Peacock in the United States, while in our country the world premiere distribution will be up to Now.