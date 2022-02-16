The lost symbol: on Sky the prequel series of The Da Vinci Code

D.to page to screen. After the successes in the cinema of Da Vinci Code, Angels and Demons And Hellfor the works of Dan Brown – multi-billionaire writer – it’s time for The lost symbolTV series broadcast tonight at 9.15 pm on Sky and NOW, for five weeks. Also based on a best-selling book, released in 2009.

Ten episodes that tell the first investigations of the renowned professor of religious symbolism at Harvard University, Robert Langdon. Played by the young man Ashley Zukermaninstead of Tom Hanksand grappling with a deep mystery among the rooms of the Capitol in Washington, right where Trump’s supporters raided in January of this year.

The lost symbol: the plot

Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman), the well-known professor of religious symbology at Harvard University, receives a phone call from his mentor’s assistant Peter Solomon – could go quickly to Washington to give a conference at the Capitol?. The bitter surprise is that there is no one in the room where there should be an audience waiting.

Not even Peter, that a guy later identified as Mal’akh (Beau Knapp) he says he is kidnapped, and that if Robert wants to see him again he has to help him find the entrance to a portal. First clue, the severed hand of the friend placed to indicate the fresco painted on the dome of the Capitol Hill hall modeled on the Temple of Vesta in Rome.

Like him, even the CIA is sure that the kidnapping hiding a conspiracy much older, and without a formal takeover – between Robert, agent Inoue Sato (Sumalee Montano) and a policeman – A task force is created to put the puzzle pieces back together, joined by Peter’s daughter, Katherine (Valorie Curry). A race against time while the mysterious character of Mal’akh turns out to be more skilled than any prediction.

Confrontation with Tom Hanks

Despite Tom Hanks’ unsustainable hair in the first Da Vinci’s code – year 2006 – it is somewhat difficult to take the place of the actor; Apart from the hairstyle, there are charisma and presence. Perhaps this is why the creators of The lost symbol have chosen the calm, almost colorless face of the young Ashley Zukerman. Who, cleverly, makes no attempt to ape the good Hanks.

The first episode does something that Dan Brown’s literary universe knows very well: confuse from the start. Drastic changes of pace e new characters follow each other relentlessly, without any explanation and it is up to the viewer to gradually put the pieces together. AND the Brown style, on paper, is ideal for seriality as the progress of the action fits perfectly with the broken rhythms of a TV series.

But unfortunately starting from the second episode, The lost symbol already trudges. Because the creators, instead of focusing on action – one of the seminal rules of writing, especially on television: “show but don’t tell” – they rely on long explanatory dialogues. That continually break the tension.

Langdon thus finds himself lost in explanations of symbols, clues and reenactments of historical episodesslowing the natural development of intrigue.

And unfortunately the references to the films directed by Ron Howard are not enough, placed there to evoke the ideal link with the typical high tension of Dan Brown’s joints. Strengthened by a million-dollar box office hit, the three titles directed by the director of Rebellious hearts they had achieved a perfect balance between spectacle and introspection. A mix that, judging from the first episodes of The lost symbolamong lost languages, carved pyramids and secret passages, is the biggest mystery of the series.

