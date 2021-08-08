“The Lost World – Jurassic Park”, Steven Spielberg’s dinosaurs are back on TV tonight

The film “The Lost World – Jurassic Park“, Sequel to”Jurassic Park”(1993), sees the return to the cast of Jeff Goldblum, Joseph Mazzello, Ariana Richards And Richard Attenborough. They are added Julianne Moore, Pete Postlethwaite, Arliss Howard, Vince Vaughn, Vanessa Lee Chester, Harvey Jason, Camilla Belle And Peter Stormare. He thinks about directing the film released in 1997 Steven Spielberg, the same one who had directed the previous chapter.

Plot of the film “The Lost World – Jurassic Park”

Four years after the tourist experiment of “Jurassic Park“, A place is discovered where prehistoric animals continue to live undisturbed. The place where they are located is located on the neighboring one Isla Sorna, the very ground in which they were created. Therefore, Peter Ludlow (Arliss Howard), grandson of John (Richard Attenborough) as well as the one who now manages the InGen, he wants to capture the remaining dinosaurs to display them in a zoo of San Diego. To try to stop Peter and his henchmen will be the scientist Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum) and his ex-girlfriend Sarah (Julianne Moore).

The use of computer graphics

Steven Spielberg, compared to the previous episode, has made greater use of computer graphics. In fact, most of the dinosaurs were made on the computer as well as many sequences. At the start, Spielberg wanted to use step one animation, but then the technicians of the Industrial Light & Magic they showed him a couple of test animations and the director was impressed. This technique was used in the scene where the tyrannosaurus knock down the car, as well as the one where the raptors walk through the kitchen door.

Although the reception was colder than the first episode, the sequel grossed $ 72 million in its opening weekend in US theaters, surpassing the previous chapter which had opened with $ 50 million. The film establishes the second chapter of the saga still in progress and will air tonight on Italy 1 at 21.20.

