“The love challenge of two women in the 19th century”

KATE WINSLET

Heavy gait, intimidating gaze and hermetic character: Kate Winslet is unrecognizable in its latest transformation in Ammonite film – Above a wave of the sea, just arrived in digital exclusive on the major platforms. In the discarded shoes of paleontologist Mary Anning, the Titanic diva stages one female love-story set in 1840. And it hits straight to the heart.

What do you have in common with Mary’s hieratic presence?

«Very little: I am passionate, who gets animated by things and gesticulates. Getting into her stillness was difficult, even considering that at the time women had no other purpose than marriage, an option that she, an independent scientist, does not contemplate at all “.

How does it fare in drawing?

“I’m a landslide but I took art lessons to pretend to draw fossils like Mary does, in the meantime I isolated myself from the rest of the cast to live like her, a kind of silent hermit. This gap has silenced my usual performance anxiety ».

How did you recreate intimacy with Saoirse Ronan?

“I knew her before, but we weren’t in confidence. Before shooting, however, we became friends and from there we created this alchemy that you see on stage. I was lucky, it doesn’t always happen with your partner on set ».

A lesbian relationship in a movie is a political proclamation today, right?

«I am proud to have staged a love that involves people of the same sex and even more in a costumed story. I like that these two just love each other, understand each other and don’t run away from society or hide, as it should be. For once I represented a relationship between equals, while usually we see couple dynamics in which the man takes power and decides for both. Here, on the other hand, women decide for themselves, and who better than them knows what the other is looking for? ».

SAOIRSE RONAN

Loading... Advertisements

Curled up in her mourning, sick and depressed: Saoirse Ronan he takes upon himself the pain of his Charlotte Murchison in the romantic drama Ammonite, written and directed by Francis Lee, only to be reborn to life thanks to the encounter with love. Although married, the high society lady falls in love with Mary Anning and lives with her an all-encompassing relationship of passion and trust.

How did you manage to step into Mary’s shoes?

«I started keeping a diary, as if I were her: I wrote down her thoughts there because the story, taken from a true story, has historical connections. Although I don’t know many details, I put down on paper what I knew about the story, the little facts I knew together with family relationships and love for fossils ».

And what did he understand?

“Mary is more talented than her husband but she had to step aside.”

How was meeting Kate Winslet?

“We are very different: she is very organized, she uses post-its and stickers, but in the end we used a similar method and obtained a kind of placid calm between our characters. Before moving, I looked at what she was doing and I felt reassured ».

Is shooting intimate scenes with a woman different?

«I felt safe on this set, at ease and totally in the hands of Kate, however, an entire department of the crew, that of the filming, was all female. All this contributed to the relaxed atmosphere. We understood each other immediately ».

What do you like about the bond between Charlotte and Mary?

«I am attracted by the idea that the passion for work then results in love. It’s a delicate progression of the relationship and in fact it helped us shoot the scenes in sequence and grow with the characters ».

What kind of advice did he ask for?

“My lesbian friends just told me that there are few films about this kind of love and I was delighted to be able to embody it, bring it to life on screen in the most respectful and authentic way possible.”

Last updated: Tuesday 4 May 2021, 08:57



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED