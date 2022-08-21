Entertainment

The love-hate story of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Without a doubt, Ryan Gosling Y Rachel McAdams They are one of the favorite couples of romantic cinema. Hollywood stars starred in the 2004 film Diary of a passionbased on the book by Nicholas Sparks, and moved the entire world.

Although the film was a real success, it is said that the sparks and the bad vibes between its protagonists complicated the entire film set. Director Nick Cassavetes had the real challenge of conveying a love story that would cross the screen with two actors who hated each other and could not even be seen.

