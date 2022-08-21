The love-hate story of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Without a doubt, Ryan Gosling Y Rachel McAdams They are one of the favorite couples of romantic cinema. Hollywood stars starred in the 2004 film Diary of a passionbased on the book by Nicholas Sparks, and moved the entire world.

Although the film was a real success, it is said that the sparks and the bad vibes between its protagonists complicated the entire film set. Director Nick Cassavetes had the real challenge of conveying a love story that would cross the screen with two actors who hated each other and could not even be seen.

Ryan and Rachel in Diary of a Passion.

Ryan Gosling Y Rachel McAdams They spent their time arguing during the filming of Diario de una PASSION without realizing how valuable it was to have so many things in common. The two had been born in the same hospital, in Canada, and lived in the same city, London, Ontario. But that was not enough, because both looked at each other with contempt and the actor was not very patient with his co-star, unlike the rest of the team.

Everything got to the point that the director had to lock himself in a room with them and a producer and ask them to talk and tell each other everything they thought. Finally the exercise worked because since then they were able to resume filming without snorting and uncomfortable faces. Although that didn’t make them friends, they weren’t enemies anymore.

The actors achieved great popularity thanks to the tape.

The film was released and was a real success. However, its two stars said goodbye and left that bad experience in oblivion, at least for two years, until they met again in New York. There they sat down to chat about what happened and realized how wrong they were about each other.

That was the beginning of an unexpected love story. Ryan Gosling Y Rachel McAdams they fell in love. Their relationship lasted from 2005 to 2007, and they became one of Hollywood’s favorite couples at the time. However, everything ended due to schedule incompatibilities, something normal since the production companies were fighting to have them among their projects.

Ryan and Rachel when they were a couple in real life.

Although in 2008 they tried to give each other another chance, it only lasted four months and they said goodbye again. “People do Rachel and I a disservice by assuming we were like the leads in the movie. My love story with her was much more romantic than that, ”said the actor about her ex-partner at the time.