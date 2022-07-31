the love history of Elon Musk (and his nine children)

Since almost anything is possible in Elon Musk’s life, if it starts to be rumored that he has had an affair with Nicole Shbahan, the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, it could be perfectly plausible. In fact, he was even more so when he published it Washington Post and the information was increased, as that was the reason why they went from being friends to enemies around that time, in December, when Brin and Shbahan had been separated for a year but still lived together.

The South African tycoon himself has denied the facts and, apart from ensuring that he and Sergey are still friends, adds that he has only seen Nicole at a couple of parties and always with people around. But still believing the version of the founder and owner of Tesla and SpaceX, you just have to review his love history to know that his private life has been just as interesting as his rise to the elite of billionaires (although Elon was already rich enough due to the fortune his father, Errol, amassed from operating an emerald mine in Zimbabwe).

Elon Musk also makes a lot of headlines due to his relationships. And although at various times of his 51 years his love situation has seemed taken from a soap opera, his first relationship did have overtones of something more common: a university friend. Elon met his first wife, Canadian writer Justine Wilson, when they were both students at Queen’s University., in Ontario, Canada. She herself would remember in the magazine marie claire who invited her to have an ice cream, but she rejected the proposal so she could study. Elon showed up at her house with “two chocolate chip ice cream cones dripping from her hands.”





He later left for the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, but continued to send her roses. and gave him his credit card number so he could buy all the books he needed to write his first novel. In the year 2000, they took the plunge, walked down the aisle, and moved to Los Angeles.

In 2002 they have their first child, Nevada, who dies at ten weeks due to sudden death syndrome. Later, their children would never come alone: ​​in 2004 they have twins, Griffin and Vivian Jennaand in 2006, triplets, who are baptized Kai, Saxon and Damian. In 2008, Justine files for divorce and would talk about what had been a toxic relationship for her in the aforementioned magazine, saying that Elon made fun of her, her writing, or simply ignored her.

In addition, her daughter Vivian, who recently turned 18, She went to a Los Angeles court to ask for her female gender identity to be recognized.her new name and, of course, changing her last name, since Elon Musk does not recognize her for who she is, which is why she does not want to have ties to her “biological father, in any way and under no circumstances”.

Elon Musk’s next relationship was with actress Talulah Riley. The wedding engagement occurred just six weeks after Justine Musk filed for divorce, and they married in 2010. They lasted until 2012, when they divorced… for the first time. “I will love you forever. I hope you make someone very happy one day,” Musk tweeted, breaking the news. In 2013 they remarried but a year later they separated for good. and in 2016 Talulah fills out the divorce papers. They would never marry again.

Justine then emailed him: “I’d rather experience a version of one of those French movies where the two women become friends and reflect on their different philosophies.” It worked and they became friends. Meanwhile, Elon Musk began a new relationship, which was not made public until 2016.

She, Amber Heard, who had just broken up with Johnny Depp, with all that this relationship has meant later, soon begins to roll Aquaman. This, coupled with Elon’s many projects, puts an end to her love just a year after starting. At least, that’s the reason they give: scheduling problems. Elon, yes, would say that this is the break that hurt him the most because he was very much in love with the actress. Due to the trial between the interpreter and Depp, it was learned that both saw each other before the divorce with the actor was finalized, which was used by the actor’s defense.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk in 2017. GTRES

In April 2018, Musk begins dating Canadian singer Grimes, then 30, and they make their debut as a couple on the red carpet at the MET Gala a month later. After some breakup rumors, in January 2020, the interpreter announces her pregnancy and, when she is born, the controversy arrives: they baptize him as X Æ A-12 Musk. Finally they change the name to X Æ A-XII Muskconforming to California law, which does not allow names written with numbers to be registered.

After a small break in September 2021, this past March 2022 they not only announced that they were getting back together but also that theyThey had a daughter, whom they call Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via surrogacy. A few hours after the interview with Vanity Fair where all this came to light, they broke up again.

Grimes and Elon Musk, in a file image. GTRES

Finally, it was known a few weeks ago that Elon had been the father at the end of 2021 of twins, whose name has not been disclosed, with Shivon Zilis, one of his trusted executives of the Neuralink technology company, also owned by him. The tycoon confirmed the exclusive with a joke on Twitter, where he said he was fighting “the depopulation crisis.”

Today, let it be known, he is single.