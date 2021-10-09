They met one night at his birthday party. She didn’t even have to go, but her father’s new wife insisted and so they met and it was love at first sight: they danced all night. Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston were together 17 years and their love made us dream and then left an unbridgeable void, just like all those passions that flare up burning and then go out. The two are now 83 years old, he and 68, respectively, marriages and relationships behind them and careers of extraordinary success crowned by Academy Awards and films that have made history. Their love story remains embedded in the black and white photographs that show them, young, happy and ready to conquer Hollywood. It also remains in their memories, which emerge from interviews and amarcord statements with a nostalgic flavor.

Ron Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

The love story between Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston

Being together with Jack Nicholson, then rising star of cinema, was not easy for Anjelica Huston so much so that after six years of living together, the actress decided to get her space and her independence, go and live alone and dedicate herself to her career (in 1985 she would have won the Oscar for the Honor of the Prizzi by ceasing to be “Jack Nicholson’s girlfriend”, ed). “I lived a good life with Jack,” Anjelica Huston explained to New York Times, “but it was necessary to get out of her entourage, a career like hers could damage me. Besides, I had never lived alone. I didn’t even know what color I liked coffee in the morning. ” Even living apart, however, the their love continued for a long time: they called each other continuously, occasionally talked about marriage, but then the decision was always postponed. One year on the occasion of Anjelica’s birthday, Nicholson even gave her an elephant. She had told him that she would have one. so much wanted one, but they were “so hard to carry”, yet nothing seemed impossible to them!

The troubles began with his betrayals. Jack’s Casanova reputation was certainly no secret in the environment and Anjelica had always endured infidelity between moments of anger and requests for forgiveness. “Sometimes I would find a piece of women’s clothing”, he said, “I once found my jacket on a girl on the street – I also happened to find some hand cream, or a trinket on the soap dish. . Sometimes I wore the jewelry I found to see if anyone would come and claim it, but it never happened. ” In 1989, however, Nicholson gave the final blow to their relationship by announcing that he had pregnant one of his mistresses, Rebecca Broussard. “I immediately told her what was happening and she made the decision for us,” he told in an interview with Parade,“Anjelica’s first reaction was: ‘You have to support this woman.’ The second was to come to me and beat me up. She really hit me!”

Anjelica Huston in 1985 ABC Photo ArchivesGetty Images

“He wasn’t as obsessed with me as I was with him,” explained Huston in an interview in 2019, “Charm is the worst. And you can’t deny it, and you can’t pretend it’s not there. It’s a dangerous element. , the charm”. It’s been more than thirty years since the love of Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston ended, but their story still evokes the nostalgia of grandiose and finished loves, as if it were a masterfully interpreted film. There remain two great personalities, two incredible actors and the memory of a passion lived to the end.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The Italian who married the last Tsar READ NOW Loading... Advertisements The desperate protests of Afghan women READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io