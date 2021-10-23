The love story between Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will become a rock movie

Life and the epic love story of the rocker Ozzy Osbourne with his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne will be told in a new film, just entered into production!

Variety reports that the currently untitled biopic will narrate their decades-long connection, which exploded to the heights of pop culture with our MTV reality show The Osbournes.

Lee Hall, Oscar-winning director and screenwriter for Billy Elliot, is writing the project.

“Our relationship was often wild, crazy and dangerous at times, but it was our eternal love that kept us together.“said Sharon Osbourne second Variety. “We are thrilled to be working together to bring our story to the screen“.

Music will obviously play a major role in the film and will feature songs from Ozzy’s historic band, the one and only Black Sabbath, as well as songs from his solo career.

Lee Hall’s writing credits include Rocketman, the Elton John biopic with Taron Egerton, War Horse by Steven Spielberg e Billy Elliot, which earned him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

We can apply Jason Momoa for the part of Prince of Darkness?

The actor previously played the British haevy metal singer in launch video of the latest solo album by Ozzy titled Ordinary Man, published on February 21st. Here it is:

Here’s a little one review of the love story of Ozzy and Sharon:

Ozzy and Sharon met in the late seventies, when his father was the manager of Black Sabbath. After the metal band kicked Ozzy out, claiming he drank and took too much drugs, Sharon became his personal manager and encouraged him to form a new group in the darkest moment of his life.

The Prince of Darkness then released his solo debut, Blizzard of Ozz, in 1980, and became a UK Top 10 hit thanks to singles Crazy Train And Mr. Crowley. It has since been certified five times platinum in the United States.

After divorcing his first wife, Ozzy married Sharon in 1982 and the couple raised three children, Kelly, Aimee and Jack Osbourne. Sharon continued to manage (and still manage) Ozzy’s career.

Ph. Getty images