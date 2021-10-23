News

The love story between Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will become a rock movie

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



23 October 2021




Life and the epic love story of the rocker Ozzy Osbourne with his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne will be told in a new film, just entered into production!

Variety reports that the currently untitled biopic will narrate their decades-long connection, which exploded to the heights of pop culture with our MTV reality show The Osbournes.

Lee Hall, Oscar-winning director and screenwriter for Billy Elliot, is writing the project.

Our relationship was often wild, crazy and dangerous at times, but it was our eternal love that kept us together.“said Sharon Osbourne second Variety. “We are thrilled to be working together to bring our story to the screen“.

Music will obviously play a major role in the film and will feature songs from Ozzy’s historic band, the one and only Black Sabbath, as well as songs from his solo career.

Lee Hall’s writing credits include Rocketman, the Elton John biopic with Taron Egerton, War Horse by Steven Spielberg e Billy Elliot, which earned him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

We can apply Jason Momoa for the part of Prince of Darkness?

Loading...
Advertisements

The actor previously played the British haevy metal singer in launch video of the latest solo album by Ozzy titled Ordinary Man, published on February 21st. Here it is:

Here’s a little one review of the love story of Ozzy and Sharon:

Ozzy and Sharon met in the late seventies, when his father was the manager of Black Sabbath. After the metal band kicked Ozzy out, claiming he drank and took too much drugs, Sharon became his personal manager and encouraged him to form a new group in the darkest moment of his life.

The Prince of Darkness then released his solo debut, Blizzard of Ozz, in 1980, and became a UK Top 10 hit thanks to singles Crazy Train And Mr. Crowley. It has since been certified five times platinum in the United States.

After divorcing his first wife, Ozzy married Sharon in 1982 and the couple raised three children, Kelly, Aimee and Jack Osbourne. Sharon continued to manage (and still manage) Ozzy’s career.

Ph. Getty images

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

750
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
705
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
598
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
525
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
494
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
477
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
423
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
418
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
387
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
365
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top