The love story of Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun | how they met | wedding | marriage | Instagram | photos | ATMP | NTLR | Famous

avril lavigne go back to Peru with a single concert that will take place this September 5 at Arena Peru, after the success of her first arrival in 2011. The 37-year-old singer is a famous international pop rock and pop punk star.

In addition to the musical plane, Lavigne has also achieved stability in her sentimental life, now with her third husband Mod Sun. Therefore, in this note, we present to you how the love story between the rapper and the pop artist began.

Who is Mod Sun?

Mod Sun is the stage name of Derek Smith, who was born on March 10, 1987 in Bloomington, Minnesota. His nickname Mod Sun means “Movement on dreams, stand under none”. The first hip hop album he released was “Let ya Teeth Show” in 2009. Also, his main inspirations are Blink 182 and Fall Out Boy.

How did the romance between Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun begin?

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun they met when Machine Gun Kelly, fiancé of actress Megan Fox, introduced them. Rumors of romance increased when the two collaborated on the video for the song “flames”, from 2021, in which they showed incredible chemistry.

From there, the two artists began their relationship in secret; however, they also began to appear in galas. Finally, the artists confirmed that They are getting married soon.

Mod Sun thanks Avril Lavigne for trusting her work. Photo: Mod Sun/Instagram

Avril Lavigne’s marriage proposal by Mod Sun

At the beginning of April 2022, Mod Sun He made a publication in which he revealed that he had asked Avril Lavigne’s hand in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. According to an interview, the interpreter of “Complicated” lived a perfect moment.

“ It was the most romantic and perfect request I could have wished for. We were in Paris on a boat crossing the Seine. There was a violinist, champagne and roses. It seemed as if time had stopped, as if it was just the two of us,” said Avril Lavigne. In recent months, Mod Sun has made several public displays of love for her ‘Icon teen’.