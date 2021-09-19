The love story of Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon happy boyfriends

Cameron Diaz has been happily married to Benji Madden since 2015 and at the end of 2019 she became the mother of little Raddix. Matt Dillon is increasingly in love with his Italian girlfriend Roberta Mastromichele, by his side since 2015, after having met and dated for a short time in 2004. But there was a time, exactly 25 years ago, when Matt was for Cameron “the best” and Cameron was for Matt his “muse”. Memories?

Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon met in 1995 in Minnesota, where he is shooting Beautiful Girls with Natalie Portman and Uma Thurman and her Two husbands for a wedding with Keanu Reeves. The first date, however, as he remembers InStyle, it is only in January 2016 which is followed by Cam’s first admissions to the press about a loving boyfriend “who works in showbiz”. The paparazzi take little to discover the identity of the secret man, and those directly interested can only confirm and start going hand in hand and participating together in events / premieres / fashion shows. “I love him incredibly”, her words a The Guardian in 1997, “Matty is the best, he’s one of a kind […] He is an intelligent, poetic, full-bodied, true and down-to-earth guy. Matt is the best. “Wow.

The story reaches its highest media level when they act together in Everyone’s crazy about Mary and the backstage turns into a second rom com and the paparazzi’s favorite place (“they were really affectionate on the set”, the words of co-star Lin Shaye released at People). Beautiful, young, in love: Cameron and Matt conquer the podium of the most iconic couples of the 90s without too much effort (yes, we have not forgotten Gwyneth Paltrow / Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp / Winona Ryder).

But the idyll’s hours are numbered: when the film hits theaters in 1998, the couple is already in crisis and the farewell is just around the corner (from the box office). “Look, I loved her and we were very close,” Dillon said a while later Rolling Stone, “but we’re both actors, she lived in Los Angeles and I lived in New York and I didn’t feel like moving there, but it wasn’t just that, the story just took its course.” Talking with Parade in 2006, returning to llaision, he defined Diaz as his “muse”, the first he had ever fallen in love with and his first “deep emotional relationship”. Much less romantic Cameron who, pursued by Andy Cohen in 2016 about her famous ex-boyfriends (besides Matt, also Justin Timberlake, Paul Sculfor, Gerald Butler and Alex Rodriguez), said that since she met true love (her husband Benji), the past has evaporated losing its value and meaning. Sorry Matt.

