The love story of Cazzu and Christian Nodal: encounters, hints and controversies

The love story between Cazzu and Christian Nodal makes people talk on social networks after both they were seen walking hand in hand through the streets of Guatemala and this caused fans to speculate about their romance.

THE LOVE STORY BETWEEN CAZZU AND CHRISTIAN NODAL, HOW THEY MET

Julieta Cazzuchelli, better known artistically as Cazzu and Christian Nodal, singer, met when the composer traveled to Mexico in May 2022 to go to a recital by the musician, who was presented at the San Isidro Metepec Fair and they sang together.

In an interview, the woman from Jujuy revealed that “It was a surprise, I hadn’t planned it, I just went to see the show and well, it suddenly came up to sing together and, in truth, we sang my favorite song. I really like his music.”

From there, after singing together, Cazzu and Nodal began to talk and see each other at shows where the singer had commitments in Barcelona. The rapper was asked if she would get a tattoo in honor of a sentimental partnerreferring to those that the artist made of his ex-girlfriend, Belinda.

The woman from Jujuy, by way of indirection, replied that “that’s always a bad idea, I do not do those things. Why would you do that? There is always plan B if you tattooed your girlfriend’s name, you can erase it or take it out “.

THE PHOTOS OF CAZZU AND CHRISTIAN NODAL WALKING HAND IN HAND

In June 2022, Cazzu and Nodal were surprised walking hand in hand through the streets of Antigua Guatemala. Those present affirmed that the couple had an ice cream, they were seen smiling and kissing.

Also, the couple was seen by Bolivia and boarding a private flight to Barcelona where the singer had work commitments. There, before she goes up to make her presentation, he looks at her with very romantic eyes and says a tender: “I love you”.

THE LOVING MESSAGES BETWEEN CAZZU AND CHRISTIAN NODAL

Cazzu is very active on her social networks and in her last posts, the rapper uploaded images of her vacations in Bariloche. Over there Nodal expressed all his love where he wrote that “and that queen?”.

“Yes to everything”, added Nodal in another comment on the photo of Cazzu from Cerro Catedral in the series of images titled “hello, I come to melt your heart bb”.

PREGNANCY RUMORS AND PRESENCE AT THE GARDEL AWARDS

In July, Cazzu attended the Premios Juventud in Puerto Ricoposed in front of the cameras, surprised his fans with his look and sparked pregnancy rumors since the woman from Jujuy kept her two hands on her belly.

After fans freak out over pregnancy rumors, Christian Nodal used his Instagram account to share a meme through his stories where, supposedly, he would be clarifying the rumors about a possible pregnancy of Cazzu.

the meme It’s a scene from the movie Votes of Love. (2012), featuring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum talking. The image plays with a reference to the viral song ´Mi baby fiu fiu´: “Love, let’s not fight, it’s bad for the baby”, “Which baby?”, “Yo, tu baby fiu fiu”.

Cazzu and Christian Nodal attended the Gardel Awards held in August at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Over there the couple was affectionate and the singer’s visit is no coincidence as it is said that both are looking for a place to move in together.