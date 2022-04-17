The love story of Dakota Johnson – Revista Para Ti

They are one of the most beloved couples in the show. Attentive to their fans but low-key when it comes to their private life. He is a fan of showing affection in public, like every Coldplay concert when he dedicates “My universe” to him.

In October 2017, the first rumors emerged that something was going on between Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, after they were seen eating sushi in Los Angeles. The Coldplay frontman had ended his marriage years earlier Gwyneth Paltrow while Dakota had also ended her courtship with the musician Matthew Hitt.

A month after that, Dakota was seen with the singer in Israel apparently where they went to the concert of Nick Cave. Some time later she saw her Dakota in Argentina, when Coldplay visited our country in the framework of the A head full of dreams tour.

One year later, Dakota confirmed the relationship to Elle magazine but said that I didn’t want to talk about it. “We’ve been together for a while, and sometimes we like to go outbut we both work so much that most of the time what we like most is be quiet at home, alone or with good friends“.

On more than one occasion, the couple was seen together with Gwyneth and her new husband Brad Fachuk, relaxing on the beaches of the Hamptons. Gwyneth opened up about her ex’s relationship, saying: “I love Dakota. I can see how it would be weird because it’s unconventional. But she adored her.”

Currently the happy couple lives in the incredible mansion that Chris Martin has in Malibu and they are happier than ever, in fact, Chris dedicated ‘My Universe’ to Dakota in one of the many concerts they have given in Mexico City: “This (song) is about my universe and she’s here,” Martin said before performing “My universe” and pointing to his partner in the audience.

