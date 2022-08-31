The love story of Gal Gadot and her husband

The love story between Gal Gadot and her husband was born in 2006. In that year, the Israeli actress was not surprisingly the popular star that is known today, much less Yaron Varsano, he was the successful real estate entrepreneur that he is today. However, the crush was immediate.

Gal Gadot and Versano had a common interest: spirituality. That was how they met in the framework of a retreat and they met when she was 21 years old and he was ten years older. They met and what was a love story today is a reality that still lasts and that gave rise to a large family.

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano got married in 2008.

Gal Gadot He was always characterized by keeping his private life away from flashes and media attention. This while she can, because in social networks she usually makes a constant update of her day to day. On Instagram, for example, she shows her girls and how in love she is with her husband and life partner.

Gal Gadot, Known for her roles but especially for playing Wonder Woman, she quickly got engaged to her boyfriend and in 2008 they got married. Three years later they became parents thanks to the arrival of Alma. In 2017 Maya arrived to enlarge the family and, finally in 2021, Daniella was born, the youngest and last of the daughters they have so far.

For Father’s Day, Gal Gadot She confessed that she feels very grateful to have Yaron Varsano as the father of her daughters. “Couldn’t ask for a better figure in their lives. With you they are always loved, understood and protected. They know that they never walk alone, ”were some of her emotional and profound words.