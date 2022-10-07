The love story of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin and the separation that no one understood

Each couple is a completely different world from any other and, although they tried to keep their relationship in complete privacy by leading a normal life, they were the different ones because Gwyneth Paltrow Y Chris Martin They lived a great love story that lasted many years and when the time came to go their separate ways, they did not stop being the family they had formed, taking care of each other and wishing the best for each other.

In the year 2002 Gwyneth Paltrow lived in New York, was 30 years old, won an Oscar at 26, a sophisticated natural beauty, her parents were quite famous –Bruce Paltrow Y Blythe Paltner- Y Brad Pitt, her ex-boyfriend was mega-known. In the year 2002 Chris Martin He lived in London, he was 25 years old and had only lost his virginity two years ago. Graduated in Sciences of the Ancient World, the title was ruined before the incipient fame that he achieved as leader of Coldplay, the band that with parachute, their debut album, had become a hit.

With the ocean in between, it seemed unlikely that these two souls would meet, and yet they not only met, but fell in love, got married, had two kids, got divorced, and became the most cronies in the world.

The media started the rumor that Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow were dating.

It is not very clear when the actress and the musician saw each other for the first time. In fact when the magazine rolling stone He asked the British how he met her, he replied: “Invent the most interesting thing you can think of and I’ll say later that I said that.” Some assure that they met at a dinner in Mallorca where the then prince was also Philip, future king of Spain. It seems that at that time, the blonde commoner and the Spaniard liked each other but when she evaluated what starting a romance would entail, she said: “Thanks, but better not.”

version of Paltrow is that the couple with the musician was formed thanks to press rumors. “It’s unbelievable but it was like that. At the end of 2002, a wave of news began to emerge about an alleged relationship with Chris, when we didn’t even know each other. She made up everything, but we hadn’t even spoken, not once.” The contact occurred in the middle of a recital: “A few weeks later, I went to see Coldplay in London. And between two songs, Chris said, in reference to a girl who was supposed to go see him, ‘The girl I was going to see is not here, so I’m going to go with Gwyneth Paltrow, who was over there’ . I was dying of shame. Then we met in the dressing room and we never parted ways.”

Before they met for the first time, Martin had already played an important role in the life of Paltrow. The actress’s father died on October 3, 2002 from complications of throat cancer. To ease the sadness, her daughter put parachute, especially the song Everything’s Not Lost. “We used to listen to it on repeat…especially this song at the end,” confessed in an interview for the radio program Sirius XM My Favorite Song. “That album helped me and my brother get over his death.”

When you start dating Martin, she was still in the process of saying goodbye to her father. He accompanied her as she knew best and composed the song for her fix you, which became one of the most emblematic of the band. To compose it he used a very special keyboard. “My father-in-law, Bruce Paltrow, bought this great keyboard just before he died. No one had ever plugged it in. I plugged it in and there was an amazing sound that I have never heard before. All these songs came out of this sound. Something has to inspire you, and something else is imposed”, told the musician in an interview for USAToday.

They lived their love discreetly. On December 3, 2003, more than one was surprised when they confirmed that she was pregnant. The next day, the actress without the musician appeared on the show Ellen Degeneres, who gave him a baby stroller. Two days later they were married unexpectedly in Santa Barbara. The wedding was a dream for the couple but a nightmare for gossip magazines. The setting was a beach in California and there were no guests. The wedding dinner was not such but just a breakfast.

They honeymooned in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and in May 2004 their daughter was born. With the name of the girl, the couple gave a sample of originality or extravagance. They called her Manzana (Apple). In 2006 he was born Moses. Time after Gwyneth She was one of the celebrities who was encouraged to tell that she had suffered from postpartum depression.

If as boyfriends they showed little, as marriage they showed less. Each continued with his professional life. The information about the intimate life of both was scarce. “I don’t know what they want me to invent. My life is normal and boring. I take my children to school, cook dinner at home, talk to my husband at night and go to work. I try to lead the life of any person. There is nothing unusual to look for in this.” argued Paltrow.

Ordinary life went on amidst extraordinary jobs. Coldplay became the most successful and mainstream music band of the new century and their song Live life it became an anthem that almost the entire planet listened to. Gwyneth left acting to focus on goop, your lifestyle website that offers cooking recipes, podcasts, a clothing line and tips on macrobiotics. It also markets objects for well-being with dubious and scarce scientific support, such as jade eggs that ensure that, if they are inserted into the vagina, They “provide the body with balance”. Also harmonic crystals for infertility, rose tincture for depression and black rose pills for psoriasis.

Amid tours and beauty tips, the couple decided that during school terms, the family would not travel anywhere so that the boys regularly attend their schools. In 2009, rumors of a crisis in the marriage began. Gwyneth admitted in the magazine Glamor: “It’s hard being married. You go through good times, you go through terrible times. We are the same as any couple. I once asked my father, ‘How come you and Mom stayed married for 33 years?’ And he said, ‘Well, we never wanted to get divorced at the same time.’ And I think that’s what happens.”

At the end of 2013 the rumors of mutual infidelities intensified until on March 25, 2014 they announced their separation. The news went around the world but not only because of the fame of its protagonists or because of the money at stake, but because of an unusual definition: conscious uncoupling, something like a conscious couple disconnection.

Paltrow explained that it was a 1960s term and that it was “go straight to the point where we’re friends and remember that we loved each other, and constantly give thanks for creating these amazing human beings together.”. Separation of assets was not a problem. His fortune of 178 million dollars was distributed equally and without the need for lawyers. They also agreed to maintain equal ownership of their children.

To end their marriage they performed a separation ritual under the tutelage of a guru named Habib Sadeghi. They went alone to a beach in the Bahamas where, among other rites, they threw a stone into the sea, symbolizing liberation, but also the firmness of a bond that was still present.

Years later, her own Gwyneth I would explain in the magazine fashion that despite being close friends and loving similar things, like the music of peter gabriel either Sigur Ros, “We had never fully adapted to being a couple. We just don’t quite fit together. There was always a bit of restlessness and restlessness. Between the day I found out and the day we finally came to terms with the truth, we tried everything. We didn’t want to fail.”

After their divorce, Gwyneth Paltrow married Brad Falchuk and Chris Martin married Dakota Johnson and the four of them get along very well.

In the same article he explained that the controversial term conscious uncoupling It was a suggestion from their therapist, and it responded to the need and desire they both had to continue being a family and parents of their children despite no longer living together. before marrying Martin, Paltrow she had lived several intense romances with famous men. She was girlfriend of Robert Sean Leonard-the endearing best friend of dr house– He was about to marry Brad Pitt and was a couple Ben Affleck for three years. After the separation of Martin, Paltrow started dating producer and screenwriter Brad Falchuck. In 2018 and after four years together, they married in a discreet ceremony with 50 people.

Martin he did the reverse path of his now ex. Before her courtship with Paltrow relationships were unknown. actually in the magazine rolling stone He said that he lost his virginity only at the age of 22 because “There were religious issues involved and also of trust. I had a hard time with the girls.”. But after the divorce she lived several romances. He had brief relations with the actress Kate Bosworth and the model alexa chung, and a year-long courtship full of encounters and disagreements with Jennifer Lawrence. After the final breakup, he dated the actress for two years Annabelle Wallis. Since 2017 he has been in a relationship with Dakota Johnson.

Despite the fact that many disbelieved or made fun of the conscious uncoupling, The now exes showed that where there was fire, a beautiful friendship can remain. A year after their separation, Paltrow He took advantage of Father’s Day to upload a photo of Martin with his daughter Manzana heaped praise on her ex-husband: “There is nothing like the love between a father and a daughter. Happy day, CAJM. This is for all the engaged and present parents. You create a pillar for society.” wrote. They usually share vacations, family celebrations and if Martin is on tour abroad, Paltrow he does not hesitate to travel with his children to visit it.

Paltrow He also gets along wonderfully with his ex’s current one. In his networks he usually defines dakota What “a jewel” and declare that he loves her. It is said that when Martin broke up with his young girlfriend was Paltrow who mediated to fix them. It may seem strange to some. except for leonard, the blonde’s ex-boyfriend. In ’98, he counted in New York Post: “We were at Gwyneth’s apartment, we said we shouldn’t see each other anymore, and within five minutes she was saying, ‘You know who you’d like? I have a friend…'”.

Some time ago Gwyneth recognized that the idea of ​​a divorce “bitter and endless” it was something he didn’t want. “I began to wonder, as impossible as it seemed, if there was any way that we could still feel the structure of our family on some level…Could my ex still be a member of the family, someone who would continue to protect me and want what was best for me? Could that be for him? he asked himself and despite the laughter that the conscious uncoupling, both showed that the answer is yes, you can stop being a couple but still be a family.