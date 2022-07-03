The love story of Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley

Happy birthday, Margot Robbie! The actress today celebrates her 32 years in a career full of successes. It is that she not only shone in productions like The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Y suicide squadbut also is in the middle of filming Barbieone of the great premieres of 2023. But although he stands out with his important career, little is known about his intimate life. How is your sentimental side?

The interpreter of Harley Quinn knows very well how to maintain a low profile. She had no scandals, she is very charismatic and has a great love story in private. It is that since 2016 she is married to Tom Ackerley, the man who managed to conquer her nine years ago. Not many details are known about her history, since the Australian is not seen in many photos and does not talk much about it.

Before his appearance in The wolf of Wall Street, the Martin Scorsese film with Leonardo DiCaprio that gave him the jump to fame, Robbie met the love of his life. In 2013, during the filming of French Suite, She was preparing to play Celine when she ran into assistant director Tom Ackerley. At first it was not easy to start their romance, in fact, she was the one who was encouraged to take the first step.

“I was single and the idea of ​​having a relationship made me want to throw up. With Tom we were friends for a long time and I was always in love with him. I thought: ‘He would never love me’. I said to myself: ‘Don’t be stupid, tell him you like him’”, commented in dialogue with Vogue. And he concluded: “Then it happened. Of course we are together. This makes perfect sense, in the way that nothing has ever made sense before.”. Although they tried to keep it a secret at first and feign friendship, the plan failed.

Finally, in 2016 they sealed their love with a private wedding that took place in Australia and where only a few friends and family were invited. Her romance with the producer and director remains just as strong: they work together on Barbie and they have two pets. But although the actress stated her wish for motherhood on repeated occasions, they have not yet fulfilled this dream. Undoubtedly, it is a love story worthy of Hollywood.