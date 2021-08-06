The love story of the summer: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together again after almost 20 years

The seal of officialdom came with the kiss that the two exchanged on a yacht on the French Riviera on July 24, the day of her 52nd birthday

When a love is born, it is beautiful. But it is when it is reborn that things get interesting. We realize it by following the love story of the summer: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together! The seal of officialdom came with the kiss that the two exchanged on a yacht on the French Riviera on July 24, the day of her 52nd birthday. A dream paparazzi: Ben passionately tightens Jen and the thought flies to 2002, when the “Bennifer” they were in love fresh and depopulated the video of “Jenny from the Block”, where he was also there. A flashback too romantic to talk about soup heated in Hollywood sauce, suspecting that there are marketing reasons behind it.

Yes, it’s true, both have new professional projects underway: he plays a count in Ridley Scott’s film “The last duel”, a medieval blockbuster that will be at the Venice Film Festival and will arrive in Italian cinemas on October 14, while she will star in “Atlas”, the new Netflix science fiction film, in which we will see her in the role of a heroine who will save humanity. But do we really believe that the singer of “Cambia el paso” with the most admired backside on the planet and the interpreter who gives batman’s face need to resort to these mezzucci? The truth is that certain loves do not end, but “make immense turns and then return”, to quote Antonello Venditti.

Then we rewind the tape. Do you remember how this great love began? The lightning strike took place in 2001 on the set of “Extreme Love – Tough Love”. In the film, the New York star of Puerto Rican origin and the Californian actor, director and producer from Berkeley, are both little good: he is a criminal, she is a killer. And as it happens in the script, they also fall in love in real life. She is already “J.Lo”, the queen of Latin pop who upset the Grammy Awards by presenting herself as a couple with rapper P. Diddy, wearing the provocative “jungle dress”, a mythical green dress by Donatella Versace. He already counts among his former Gwyneth Paltrow, known by shooting “Bounce”, and among his awards an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Will Hunting “. Before “Extreme Love – Tough Love”, Jennifer is married to choreographer Cris Judd. Instead Ben comes out of a relationship of dependence… with alcohol. The fact is that the two begin one of the most turbulent relationships in Hollywood.

In November 2002 the proposal arrives: he asks her for her hand by giving her a ring with a pink diamond of over 6 carats. But marriage does not have to be done. Despite the album “This is me… then” J.Lo dedicate to the companion the song “Dear Ben” with the message “I can not be with anyone else”, the plan fades. In September 2003, the boys announced that they had nothing done: too much media pressure, too much stress. But they shoot the movie “Jersey girl” together. And, pretend or not, they are tenderness and languid caresses there as well. Since then it has passed water under the bridges in almost 20 years …

After a flirtation with her manager Irving Azoff, Jennifer started a family with colleague Marc Anthony, with whom she collaborated on the song “No me ames” in 1999. They married in 2004, they have twins Max and Emme, now 13 years old. They divorced in 2014, while she is increasingly loved also as an actress, thanks to many successful comedies, from “That mother-in-law’s monster” to “What to expect when she waits”. Meanwhile, Ben has only one name in mind: “Jennifer”. An obsession! In 2009 in “The truth is that he does not like you enough”, a cult film for the most unfortunate in love, he even acts together with two Jennifers: Aniston (that of “Friends”) and Connelly (that of “Labyrinth” who in the new “Top Gun: Maverick” will play the woman of Tom Cruise). And another Jennifer eventually married her (but the ring this time was only 4 and a half carats). The wife in question, actress Jennifer Garner, is known worldwide for the TV series “Alias” as well as for being the mother of Affleck’s three children: Violet, born in 2005, Seraphina, born in 2009, and the son Samuel, from 2012. Even this union, however, ends with a divorce in 2018.

The rest is recent history. Last spring Jennifer was supposed to get married to former baseball player Alexander Rodriguez, but then it all blew up. Black smoke also between Ben and Ana de Armas (the young woman inttrice of the film “Dinner with crime”). It was very clear that they were fallbacks. Let’s face it: we hoped for true love, what sometimes returns. And they satisfied us. Then they went on a mountain trip to Montana (in May) and then to the sea in the Hamptons, near New York (on July 4). Between a romantic getaway in Malibu and a party hand in hand, the omelette is made. Have you ever seen that the wedding of the year is being made? For J.Lo it would be marriage number four. It is rumored that she is so happy that she wants to leave Miami and move with her children to a new home with Ben. The American real estate market is in turmoil: “A.A.A. palace for the Bennifer wanted”.