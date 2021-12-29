The loves ended in 2021, all the couples who said goodbye

It has been a tough year for many VIP couples who broke up or filed for divorce. Accomplice (also) to the aftermath of Covid-19 which “killed” long-distance loves and put a strain on cohabitants in crisis.

There break more chat of this 2021 was the one between Bill Gates and Melinda Ann French. The couple announced the divorce in May, after 27 years of marriage and 34 of living together. With an empire to divide, the divorce between Mr. Microsoft and Melinda is set to become one of the most expensive ever. The ex-wife is left with $ 70 billion in assets, no maintenance allowance. Joint announcement also for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The superstar and former baseball champion said “goodbye” last April, one step away from the Italian wedding (postponed several times). Summer doesn’t have time to light up for that Jenny from the Block is a romantic getaway in Capri with ex-flame Ben Affleck. And it is immediately «Bennifer».

The break that filled the Italian magazines (paper and virtual) was certainly the one between Marracash and Elodie. The end of the love between the rapper and the queen of Sanremo, born 2 years ago on the set of Margarita, is represented in the video Crazy love from the singer’s latest album. Here, the couples that broke out in 2021: from Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid.