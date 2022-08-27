The loving couples that Matt Smith has had

Last Sunday, the Seven Kingdoms invaded the HBO Max catalog and many fans began to wonder who are the actors who star in the prequel to game of Thrones, which is located 172 years before the appearance of Daenerys Targaryan (Emilia Clarke). In the first episode we met some members of House Targaryan, including Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) who after the tragic death of her brother is designated as the legitimate heir to the Iron Throne, displacing his uncle Daemon (Matt Smith) from this right.

Although Matt Smith plays one of the most bloodthirsty and violent characters in House of the Dragon, the reality is that off-screen he is a hopeless romantic. Previously we had already known him with a leading role in The Crown but we also met him in a much kinder facet in The Good Doctor and we are not surprised that he has stolen the hearts of many.

Although the British actor he does not like to make his love affairs public, he has not been able to hide many of them, Hence, there are strong rumors about his romance with Emilia Clarke after seeing them very affectionate in London, but nothing was ever confirmed. Currently the actor has been seen Morbius with the businesswoman Carolina Brady, but neither of them has made their relationship public. Whatever it is, Math Smith has had his love with some celebrities and here we leave you some of them.