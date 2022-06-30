Entertainment

The low budget movie that nobody expected and that is a success on Netflix

A Nigerian film low budget has become a trend in Netflix and has been among the most viewed tapes of the streaming service worldwide.

Is about “glamorous girls“, a film directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye that premiered last week and has quickly become one of the most watched on Netflix.

