The low budget movie that nobody expected and that is a success on Netflix

A Nigerian film low budget has become a trend in Netflix and has been among the most viewed tapes of the streaming service worldwide.

Is about “glamorous girls“, a film directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye that premiered last week and has quickly become one of the most watched on Netflix.

“For these women, the world of luxury escorts promises glamour, wealth and the opportunity to reinvent themselves. Until a murder and a robbery puts everything at risk,” indicates the synopsis of the film that is all the rage in Netflix.

“Girls with glamour” surprises on Netflix.

The film tells the story of a group of girls who work as high-level escorts whose lives will be at risk after a series of events that put their glamorous lifestyle in check.

The Nigerian film was directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye and stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sharon Ooja, Joselyn Dumas, Temisan Emmanuel, Toke Makinwa, Segilola Ogidan, James Gardiner, among others. It premiered last week and has a duration of 126 minutes.

“glamorous girls” has received mixed reviews from critics and subscribers of Netflix. Some point out that it is a very entertaining movie with good action scenes, while others criticize the script and say that the best thing about the film is its poster.

The Nigerian film currently ranks as Netflix’s fifth most watched movie worldwide. In this way, Netflix scores a surprising success again with a film that was not on anyone’s radar, but has captivated its subscribers.

