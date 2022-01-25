The low cost Yi Dome X security camera is on offer at a mini price

They are small, usually found on a piece of furniture or shelf, and are easy to set up. What are we talking about? From the security cameras, one of the latest smart devices that is increasingly finding its place in our homes. By now, home automation and the various intelligent devices for the smart home have become of fundamental importance for our life and IP cameras they are among the most present in our homes. In addition to the fact that they allow us to monitor what happens in the house when we are not there, they are also a excellent deterrent against thieves and bad guys. Moreover, very often they also have an affordable cost to most.









Such as the Yi Dome X camerawhich today we find in super offer on Amazon at a price of € 33.59the 20% less than recommended. It is a smart security camera designed for the interior of homes and which integrates easily with Alexa and with Amazon smart speaker, so that it can also be controlled remotely. The Yi camera (a company that is always part of the Xiaomi world) also offers high definition shooting (1080p) and 360 degree coverage thanks to the pan-tilt motor that allows you to rotate the lens.

Yi Dome X: the characteristics

High resolution images, night vision, attention to privacy, intelligent motion detection and ease of configuration. These are the characteristics that are required of one low cost camera in 2022 and we find them all in the Yi Dome X, now on offer on Amazon. But let’s go in order and analyze the data sheet.

There low cost security camera has a goal with FullHD resolution it’s a 110 degree wide angle lens with 4x digital zoom. Thanks to the pan-tilt rotation it is able to offer a panoramic coverage of the room: just put it in the center to not miss anything. Also present is the night vision thanks to the presence of 8 infrared LEDs. By activating the special “Overview” mode, the security camera automatically rotates the lens 20 degrees every 10 seconds.

The main purpose of a security camera is to “protect” the home from malicious people and the Yi Dome X has a intelligent detection of human detection and is capable of detecting sounds between 50 and 90 decibels. And in the event that it notices something strange it alerts the user directly via push notifications.

Thanks to’two-way audio it is also possible to talk to the people in the house, just as if it were a telephone call. There Yi Dome X It is compatible with Alexa and integrates into the smart ecosystem built in your home. Supports local storage by inserting a microSD card up to 128GB. The camera is also very privacy conscious and the lens can be turned off to make sure it’s not filming.

There configuration is very simple and through the smartphone application it is possible to monitor what is happening at home and remotely manage the smart camera.

Yi Dome X security camera on offer: price and discount

There indoor smart camera Yi Dome X we find it in offered on Amazon at a price of € 33.59the 20% less than the previous one. This is a great offer for a camera that, as we have seen, has top features and is reliable and easy to set up. The product is shipped by Amazon. The offer expires in a few days and therefore you have to be quick to take advantage of it.