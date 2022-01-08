“The lowest point for me. Atrocious “

It was not a lucky experience that of Justice League, at least in the version of Joss Whedon and not just because the film itself went so badly that fans were asking for it Snyder’s Cut. Also Ben Affleck, right at that juncture, he began to show signs of letting up and eventually made the difficult decision to leave the role of Batman to tackle a path to alcohol addiction.

To date, the American actor has exceptionally retraced his steps regarding his engagement with the Dark Knight. In fact, he decided to take on his role again in the new film by Andy Muschietti, dedicated to Flash and due out in November 2022. This could really be the last time though, since Affleck is well-intentioned not to work on these kinds of projects anymore. But, beyond his personal problems, what was the breaking point for the star? He spoke about it openly in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I watched The Batman and thought, “I’m not going to be happy doing it, whoever does it should love it.” You should always want these things, and I probably would have liked to do it at 32 or something. But that was where I started to realize it wasn’t worth it. It’s a wonderful benefit to be able to recalibrate your priorities as they become more important than the experience, I felt more comfortable. It was Justice League, however, the lowest point for me. It was a bad experience due to a confluence of things: my life, my divorce, being too far away and then the personal tragedy of Zack Snyder (his daughter committed suicide in 2017 Ed.) and recovery. It was the worst experience ever. It was excruciating. It was everything I didn’t like. That was the moment when I said, “I won’t do it again”. It wasn’t a Justice League quality issue either, because it could have been anything“.

Part of these problems, in short, is inevitably also linked to the difficult story of the film itself and it is perhaps also for these reasons that Affleck himself has publicly supported the decision to release the Snyder Cut.

Photo: Warner Bros.

