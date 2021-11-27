“The luck of Fabian anguissa, now without it is all to be seen. Here’s how Spalletti will now adapt”

Naples Football – Dario Marcolin, Dazn reporter and former footballer, among others, from Naples and Lazio, spoke at “1 Football Club”, a radio program hosted by Luca Cerchione broadcast on 1 Station Radio. Below, an extract collected by the editorial staff ilsognonelcuore.com.

“The luck of Fabian Ruiz is Anguissa, without the Cameroonian we will see how well the Spaniard can do. The couple is well matched: the number 8 plays for 97% in the offensive phase, having the 99 behind him that covers him this does not compromise the balance. Europa League? Naples and Lazio have complicated their lives, it is incredible that Spartak have scored five goals for the Neapolitans, but they are drops in concentration that those who are focused on the championship can have.

We are at a point where people like Di Lorenzo and Barella have already played more than twenty games each, the projection tells us that at the end of the season they will arrive under seventy. Same goes for Insigne: he is the best winger in Italy, but he is going through a phase of fogging. Rome? He has something less than the big names, I mean Inter, Milan and Napoli. The Giallorossi do not yet have a leader like Insigne, Ibrahimovic, Dzeko, so we must deduce that they are still looking for the right balance. Of course, the Capitoline are a bit relaxed because Juve are far away this year.

Lazio midfield? It has had a metamorphosis following what Sarririo asks of Inzaghi. The new coach had to use an iron fist with Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto. With the addition of Cataldi they found dynamism, which blends well with the two aforementioned, capable of bringing technique and physicality. The Biancocelesti, as well as Napoli, are very good at playing the ball, but they are lacking in the defensive phase. Ball on the ground are both very good, but you have to be good when your opponents have the ball. The problem of the Neapolitans is not the Rrahmani-Koulibaly couple as much as the fact that often the team stretches and widens.

When there are fifty meters between the central players and the attacker, the opponents are inserted. In my opinion, with the lack of Osimhen both Petagna and Mertens will play, with the Belgian behind the Italian ram. In this championship we only talked about Osimhen’s Napoli, and it is obvious that without the Nigerian you have to invent something different. Spalletti, when facing opponents with a two-man midfield, will propose 4231 or 433. When, on the other hand, he will face a three-man midfield, he will be worried by Brozovic on duty, so he will ask Mertens or Zielinski to go to that opponent. Sunday could be Cataldi. One thing is certain: with 4231 you have to close the first half with an advantage, because in the second half you can’t keep up with that pace and, inevitably, you go down ”.