The luckiest girl in the world: differences between the Netflix movie and the book | Luckyest Girl Alive | FAME

“The luckiest girl in the world” is a new film that has been added to Netflix and stars Mila Kunis. This suspense story is based on the book by Jessica Knollwho was also in charge of developing the script.

The work, originally calledLuckiest Girl Alive”, was published in 2015 and was so successful that it entered the list of New York Times “Best Sellers”.

The plot revolves around Tiffany, also called Aniwho seems to have the perfect life, but in reality he has had to reinvent himself after going through traumatic events in his youth.

Although it was the author herself who adapted the novel to film, it is inevitable that some aspects are modified in the process, because the way stories are told on the page and on the screen is different. Next, we will explain what the main contrasts that we have found are.

WHAT ARE THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE BOOK AND THE MOVIE OF “THE LUCKYEST GIRL IN THE WORLD”?

4. The documentary and Dean

In both the book and the movie, the documentary is a catalyst and common thread that reveals Ani’s past. Nevertheless, the film focuses more on the documentary itself that in the journey that the protagonist must make until she makes the decision to do it and be face to face with Dean.

In the novel, Dean is in a wheelchair. and wants to talk to her about what happened. Meanwhile, in the movie, Ani knows that Dean was involved, as he benefited from using him as a political agenda. Likewise, Alex Barone’s character believes that Tiffany might have conspired with the shooter.

3. The Shooter

The way you present yourself to Arthur Finneman, played by Thomas Barbusca, is quite different in the original play and the adaptation.. In the book, Arthur’s personality is almost stereotypically “weird guy.”completely cut off from the rest, except for Ben and Ani, who was originally her friend until she started hanging out with the cool kids.

However, when she is sexually abused, she returns to her old companions and takes it out on them. Yes ok he would like to see his aggressors pay the consequencesyou know they would never really do anything about it.

In contrast, the movie introduces Arthur as someone quite funnyalthough independent. Thus, his violent actions are quite abrupt, which makes him even more terrifying. Additionally, the film chose to omit the fact that Ani had in any way influenced his decision to start a school shooting.

Anyway, Both the movie and the book leave the question whether Ani was a hero or just used her friends to get revenge..

Chiara Aurelia is the young version of Ani and Thomas Barbusca is Arthur Finneman (Photo: Netflix)

2. The relationship between Tiffani and Mr. Larson

In the book, the teacher, played by Scoot McNairy, was the one Tiffany trusted most, because he did not have a good relationship with his parents. This could be seen when the young woman went to Mr. Larson after being sexually abused by her classmates. When the two meet, many years later, due to the documentary, there is a mutual attraction quite evident.

However, in the movie, Ani’s relationship with her teacher is not given due importance. Although Mr. Larson is still the one he turns to, he only helps her to report the fact to the administration, for which he is fired. In contrast, when they meet at a dinner, the rapprochement is no more than that.

In the book, his interactions as a youngster border on inappropriateso they could be removed from the tape to make it more politically correct. Nevertheless, with this the conflict of the protagonist goes awaywho must assess whether her attraction to him is real or just a sense of gratitude that drags on until now.

Scoot McNairy is Andrew Larson in “The Luckiest Girl in the World” (Photo: Netflix)

1. The End

The ending between the book and the movie are different, even though both have included the confrontation that Ani has with Dean and her breakup with Luke. In the film, Knoll made some changes in order to adapt it to the current context. Tiffani manages to record Dean admitting the rape and she writes an article in the New York Times, exposing the fraud.

Ani becomes one of the faces of the sexual assault survivors’ movement, but Luke can’t handle or accept all the attention now that he’s not “the perfect girl.”. Therefore, both decide to go their separate ways.

Instead, in the books, Ani does record the conversation, but it is not mentioned what she will use it for. He doesn’t write the article either, but their relationship still ends, since he comes to the same conclusion.

TRAILER OF “THE LUCKYEST GIRL IN THE WORLD”