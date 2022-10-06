Entertainment

The Luckiest Girl in the World: Mila Kunis stars in the new Netflix movie

The Luckiest Girl in the World is based on the book written by Jessica Knoll. NETFLIX.

The Luckiest Girl in the World, a film based on the book written by Jessica Knoll released in 2015, debuts this Friday in the Netflix catalog starring actress Mila Kunis.

The film’s story centers on reporter Ani Fanelli, a woman who seems to have it all: a job at a prestigious magazine, she wears designer clothes, the perfect hairstyle, and a partner she loves and is about to marry. .

Everything seems to be going from strength to strength for this woman. That is, until a tragic event in her past strikes as surprising and when it seems that everything is behind her, her perfect life slowly begins to unravel.

Original title
Luckyest Girl Alive.

Year
2022.

Country
USA.

Address
Mike Barker.

Cast
Mila Kunis, Scoot McNairy, Justine Lupe, Jennifer Beals, Connie Britton, Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Carson MacCormac, Thomas Barbusca, Leah Pinsent, Gage Munroe, Alexandra Beaton, Isaac Kragten, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, Angela Besharah, James Hicks , Kaylee Harwood, dL Sams, Gabrielle Hespe, Byron Abalos, Josh Alscher, Susan Hamann, Dani Pagliarello, Dennis Jay Funny.

Gender
Drama.

